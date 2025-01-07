National Palace Museum: Exciting Tourist Attraction in Addis Ababa
January 3, 2025
Addis Ababa is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and history. From bustling markets to serene parks, this city offers a unique blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication. With its breathtaking age-old and new destinations, the capital allures the attention of its local and international tourists. The opening of new tourist projects in the city and around its environs offers international visitors to discover the city’s rich history and culture.
Unity Park, located within the expansive grounds of Emperor Menelik Palace, offers an exceptional opportunity to explore Ethiopia’s history and culture in a beautifully landscaped setting. This newly renovated park features historical buildings, lush gardens, and museums showcasing the country’s diverse traditions.
For breathtaking panoramic views of Addis Ababa, head to Entoto Mountain, situated on the outskirts of the city. One can take a hike up the mountain or visit the Entoto Maryam Church to soak in the serene atmosphere and enjoy the stunning vistas of the surrounding landscape.
What is more, Meskel Square, located in the heart of Addis Ababa, is a bustling gathering place, where locals and visitors come together to celebrate festivals, concerts, and cultural events. The Square surrounded by vibrant markets, cafes, and street vendors offers a taste of authentic Ethiopian cuisine.
Recently, one of the must-visit attractions in the city, the National Palace, was opened for visitors to explore and admire. The National Palace, also known as the Jubilee Palace, is a historical building located in the heart of Addis Ababa. It was built in the 1950s to mark the Silver Jubilee of Emperor Haile Selassie. The palace served as the official residence of the Emperor until the overthrow of the monarchy in 1974. Today, it is used by the Ethiopian government for official functions and ceremonies.
The National Palace holds great cultural and historical significance for the people of Ethiopia. It is a symbol of the country’s rich heritage and royal history. The palace is also a testament to the architectural prowess of the time, with its grandeur and intricate designs reflecting the opulence of the Ethiopian monarchy.
During a visit, guests will have the opportunity to explore the various rooms and halls that make up this magnificent building. The Palace is adorned with beautiful artwork, elegant furniture, and intricate decorations that will transport you back in time to the days of the Ethiopian monarchy.
One of the highlights of the visit is the chance to see the grand throne room, where Emperor Haile Selassie held court and received dignitaries from around the world. You will also be able to visit the various galleries and museums within the palace, which showcase the history and culture of Ethiopia.
The restored National Palace was inaugurated last week in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and high level government officials.
The restoration of the Palace is a significant step in preserving Ethiopia’s history and cultural legacy, Office of the Prime Minister stated in social media post.
The restoration efforts, initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, began with the renovation of the Grand Palace—now Unity Park—has continued with the revitalization of this iconic landmark.
“The National Palace now stands as a testament to our nation’s journey, embodying the resilience, artistry, and vision of our people. By restoring it to its former glory, we honor our past and create a lasting symbol of pride and inspiration for future generations.”
The Office of the Prime Minister revealed that the Palace Museum has now become a site for everyone.
Meanwhile, the ongoing transformation of Addis Ababa is poised to transform the feature of the capital and increase its appeal to tourists and investors, foreign visitors remarked.
These visitors have observed that the changes in Addis Ababa create numerous favorable conditions for potential investment.
Chintuu Jonah from Uganda, who visited Ethiopia during the Christmas festivities, shared his experiences of exploring various regions, including Jinka, Gondar, and Axum. He described Ethiopia as the most stunning destination he has ever encountered.
Jhishan Ahimed from India expressed his admiration for the warm hospitality of the Ethiopian people and the richness of their culture, while also noting significant infrastructure improvements across the country.
Addelle Avzalhan, another visitor from India, expressed his appreciation for the urban development initiatives in Addis Ababa, highlighting the helpful and supportive nature of the Ethiopian populace.
Over the past six years Ethiopia has been extensively working on expanding its tourism attractions by building the necessary facilities and renovating the existing destinations in a bid to harness the sector’s potential for the country’s development.
In sum, initiatives such as the Dine for Sheger, Dine for Nation, and Dine for Generation projects spearheaded by the Premier are clear manifestations of the country’s commitment to fully exploit its tourism potentials, leveraging the sector as one of the accelerators of Ethiopia’s inclusive economic growth ambitions.
Accordingly, Addis Ababa is a city teeming with new and exciting tourist attractions waiting to be explored. From historical museums and cultural landmarks to bustling markets and vibrant theaters, there is something for everyone to discover in this dynamic African capital. Visiting the National Palace in Addis Ababa is a unique and enriching experience that will give you a deeper insight into the rich cultural heritage of Ethiopia. From its grand architecture to its historical significance, the palace is a must-visit attraction for anyone exploring the vibrant city of Addis Ababa.
BY TEWODROS KASSA
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 3 JANUARY 2025
