Women’s Engagement in Water Diplomacy Crucial: Experts
January 3, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Water professionals are emphasizing the critical role women can play in water diplomacy at continental and international levels through enhanced engagement.
Speaking with local media, a former Water Negotiator Adanech Yared (PhD) highlighted that women’s participation in water diplomacy has been limited by various factors at different levels. Globally, women have had minimal involvement in water diplomacy, which has negatively impacted their access to education, economic opportunities, and decision-making roles.
She emphasized that averting water disputes through strong women’s diplomatic engagement is crucial due to the significant socioeconomic and geopolitical impacts.
Similarly, Hawassa University Water Sector Lecturer Tizita Girma underscored that natural resources, particularly water, have been a major source of conflict. This has led to increased diplomatic activity at national and continental levels.
Despite Ethiopia’s abundant water resources, she noted that 60% of its population still lacks access to electricity. Women disproportionately bear the burden of household chores, often using traditional methods that pose health challenges during pregnancy and postpartum. These challenges, coupled with economic constraints, further limit their opportunities.
While acknowledging the limited contributions of women water professionals in some regions like Sudan and Asia, Tizita emphasized that greater engagement could significantly enhance their impact on the sector.
Adanech further indicated that the Ethiopian Women Water Professionals Association, established two years ago, aims to empower women professionals in water engineering by providing training on negotiation, leadership, and other relevant areas. She believes this association will play a crucial role in bringing women professionals to the forefront and enhancing their contributions to water diplomacy.
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 3 JANUARY 2025
