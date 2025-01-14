Ramaphosa Says Tripartite Alliance Must Remain United
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the alliance should be united especially now that the ANC has lost its outright majority.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the January 8 statement in Khayelitsha on 11 January 2025. Picture: X/@MYANC
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the African National Congress (ANC)'s tripartite alliance remains a "proven vehicle" to uplift the majority of South Africans.
Ramaphosa said that the alliance should be united especially now that the ANC has lost its outright majority.
The president told the ANC's 113th birthday celebrations in Khayelitsha on Saturday that the party's alliance with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), was the best example of strategic unity in the world.
Ramaphosa told supporters that the ANC has celebrated several victories over the years through the alliance.
Ramaphosa said that the ANC-led alliance championed the party’s key objectives like building an inclusive and thriving economy.
"The alliance remains the proven vehicle to uplift the working class and the poor."
He said the ANC can't afford a split alliance.
"It is therefore important that this alliance must remain united."
In its message of support, alliance partner COSATU said it was the struggle led by the ANC that ensured that 60% of the government’s budget was invested in working-class communities.
