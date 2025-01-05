SACP 2024 Year-end Statement
Sunday 29 December 2024:- The South African Communist Party (SACP) wishes the workers and poor, employed and unemployed, as a class, great strength for the period ahead. The coming period requires ever growing, maximum working-class unity and independence on all fronts of the struggle. The SACP pledges to take forward this direction to tackle the crisis of working-class representation in our country, as resolved by its Fifth Special National Congress held in December 2024.
While working-class people in our country realised commendable progress from human rights to social advances following our hard-won April 1994 democratic breakthrough, it is also a fact that in economic terms there has been a lack of progress. This is a result of a number of factors, including the persisting legacy of colonial and apartheid oppression, capitalist domination of the economy and exploitation of workers, post-1994 neo-liberal policy dominance, and a hostile international atmosphere characterised by the dominance of imperialist forces and multiple global crises.
In ownership and control, the economy in our country still dominantly belongs to a tiny minority. Domestic economic ownership and control predominantly continue to reflect the legacy of colonial and apartheid oppression, super exploitation of the majority and associated patriarchal relations. Along with this, the capitalist system-generated mass unemployment, poverty and inequality continue at crisis-rates, affecting millions of working-class people. In terms of both race and gender, the class impact of unemployment, poverty and inequality also continue to reflect the legacy of colonial and apartheid oppression, economic super exploitation of the majority and associated patriarchal relations. These go against our national imperative to transform our society into a non-racial and non-sexist democratic society. This requires a united and revolutionary working class to change fundamentally. The SACP will play its role in deepening and defending this just struggle for the people, the majority of whom is the working class, to share in the country’s wealth.
While moderating in certain categories during certain quarters, crime increases in the same and other categories during other quarters. As a result, it remains at a crisis-level as well.
While there are other factors, there is a causal relationship between the crisis levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality, on the one hand, and the high rates of crime, on the other. All this is an outgrowth of the prevailing exploitative capitalist system.
To address the challenges and achieve a new breakthrough, above all else our country needs a united and revolutionary working class. Hence, the SACP says:
“Together, let's forge a popular left front. Let's consolidate and build a powerful, socialist movement of the workers and poor.”
It is deeply disappointing that the neo-liberal structural reform ideology and political direction driven by imperialist-controlled institutions and monopoly capital is increasingly being embedded in our policy space under the GNU, which includes the anti-national democratic revolution DA. The imperialist forces and both the domestic and foreign sections of capital promote this agenda and seek direct control of our country’s policy space through the right-wing, neo-liberal DA. This is in the interest of insinuating private accumulation in and through the private capture of what was hitherto state-owned network infrastructure sectors, among others, such as electricity generation, railways, the ports and foundational telecoms infrastructure (the high radio frequency spectrum was privatised through an auction to the highest bidders, for example).
In intensifying the battle against neo-liberalism and its policy prescripts, such as austerity, the working class must strengthen the struggle for broad-based industrialisation. This must integrate growing working-class and democratic state control and participation – on behalf of the people as a whole – in the economy.
Our country needs large-scale public economic and social infrastructure development and maintenance, a thriving public economy, and a caring social policy. This should include decisive implementation of the National Health Insurance to ensure quality healthcare for all, and a comprehensive social security system with a universal basic income grant. In this regard, the battle for uncompromised holistic implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act is as crucial as the battle for uncompromised holistic implementation of the National Health Insurance to intensify.
Driving structural transformation across the economy is essential. This must include domestic minerals beneficiation and agro-processing development and diversification as part of broad-based industrialisation.
In the same vein, and in line with the Freedom Charter, we need to see progress towards a state banking sector, a public banking system and growth in the worker- and community-controlled co-operative banking sector. This should be an apex priority towards financial sector transformation. A Sovereign Wealth Fund and prescribed assets (investment) remain crucial to see being implemented as well. These can serve as key sources of transformation and development funding.
Ending all forms of interpersonal and gender-based violence, and clamping down on crime at large, must be strengthened as a priority.
Anti-imperialism and international solidarity
The SACP reiterates its revolutionary solidarity with the people of Cuba against aggression and the illegal, criminal blockade, and the occupation of Guantanamo Bay, by the imperialist regime of the United States.
The SACP reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the people of Swaziland struggling for democracy, with the people of Western Sahara against occupation by Morocco, and with the people of Sudan for an end to war.
The situation in Swaziland has forced many into exile. South Africa is host to their majority. The autocratic regime in Swaziland has targeted activists for democracy and transition to socialist transformation and development, violating their human rights and imprisoning and murdering others. We denounce this injustice in the strongest terms possible.
The hardships endured by the Saharawi people as a result of Morocco’s occupation of their land, which we unreservedly denounce, are untold. In this regard, the SACP also condemns the obstructive role of the imperialist France and Spain and their support for Morocco. The imperialist forces are hellbent on legitimising and extending administrative control of Western Sahara and handing it firmly over to Morocco. This is done in the interest of, among others, full-fledged capture and exploitation of the natural resources of the Saharawi people and the political economy of their entire land.
The war in Sudan has had and continues to have a severely negative impact on livelihoods, engendering social chaos, mostly, but not only, affecting women and children, and displacing many. This war must end now!
The SACP takes this opportunity to reiterate its solidarity with FRELIMO as a liberation movement historically. Once again, we congratulate FRELIMO on winning the recent Mozambican elections, and as further confirmed by the highest court of the land based on evidence on the standards of free and fair elections. In this context, we condemn post-election violence by those seeking destabilisation, who are often supported by imperialist forces by overt or covert means.
In the same vein, once again, we congratulate SWAPO on winning the recent Namibian elections and its resolve to advance fundamental transformation and development.
This year saw the Umbrella for Democratic Change, inclusive of the Botswana National Front, winning the recent Botswana elections. This shift towards the left in Botswana is a welcome development. Once again, the SACP welcomes it and congratulates the victorious movement after years of democratic struggle. We commend the government led by the newly elected President Duma Boko for the progressive measures announced to tackle poverty in the diamond-rich country.
The SACP pledges its solidarity with the people of the Sahel Region for their path towards full independence from France as the colonial, neo-colonial and imperialist dominating power in their countries. This shift should be seen as part of the Second Phase of the African Revolution and must be deepened to uproot colonial, neo-colonial and imperialist domination and exploitation.
We reiterate our solidarity with the people of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia and others in South America against the United States-led imperialist domination and aggression. The SACP supports the inauguration of the democratically elected President Nicolás Maduro on 10 January 2025, against the push by the imperialist regimes of the United States and Europe to undermine Venezuela’s democratic processes and manufacture destabilisation and a coup in the country.
Our solidarity with the people of Palestine stands firm against the occupation and genocide by the apartheid Israeli settler regime. In the same vein, we reiterate our solidarity with the entire axis of resistance in the Middle East against attacks by the apartheid Israeli settler regime and its imperialist backers, such as the United States. The heroic role of the standing forces of Iran in the critical battle for the independence of the Middle East is crucial within the axis of resistance.
The SACP strongly denounces the ongoing attacks on Yemen by the apartheid Israeli settler regime and its imperialist backer, the United States. We pledge our solidarity with the people of Yemen against the attacks and with the people of Syria and Lebanon opposed to terrorists, foreign aggression and occupation by the apartheid Israeli settler regime and its imperialist backer, the United States.
The world working class as a revolutionary movement and other progressive forces should strengthen efforts to support the rising multipolar movement to succeed towards a just and peaceful world order, in which imperialist exploitation and domination are a thing of the past. To this end, the rise of China from the development advances and independence it has both realised and is able to exercise are a welcome and epoch-marking shift in global affairs.
The Russian anti-imperialist front in the war provoked by the collective imperialist West in Ukraine is another crucial factor in multipolarity developments. It was in pursuit of totalitarian control of the world, natural resources in all global regions and the entire global economy, and military domination, that the imperialist collective West provoked the war in Ukraine. Led by the United States, the imperialist collective West supported a coup in Ukraine, expanding eastwards, using Ukraine, with Russia as an immediate and China as the ultimate target. Russia’s response underlined its capability to stand out against the imperialist bullies.
Issued by the South African Communist Party,
Founded in 1921 as the Communist Party of South Africa.
Media, Communications & Information Department | MCID
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member
National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager
Mobile: +27 66 473 4819
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Twitter: SACP1921
No comments:
Post a Comment