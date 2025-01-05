SACP Message of Support to the People and Government of Cuba on the 66th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution
Wednesday, 1 January 2025: On this historic day, as we mark the 66th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution on 1 January 1959, we extend revolutionary greetings from South Africa. For over six decades, the revolutionary people and government of Cuba have courageously resisted the United States’ imperialist aggression, destabilisation and regime change agendas.
The South African Communist Party (SACP) expresses its unequivocal support for, and solidarity with the people and government of Cuba in defence of their independence, their sovereign right to choose a path of transformation and development they have determined themselves, and their resistance against all forms of imperialist aggression, subjugation, domination and exploitation.
The SACP reiterates its firm and unequivocal demands for the following:
The immediate and unconditional end to the United States regime’s criminal, illegal and inhuman blockade of Cuba.
The termination of the United States regime’s foreign occupation of Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay.
The removal of Cuba by the United States regime from its so-called list of “countries sponsoring terrorism.”
The inclusion of Cuba on the list serves as a pretext for the over 60 years of imperialist aggression against, destabilisation of, and attempts at regime change in Cuba by the imperialist regime of the United States. The list is drawn up by the United States government unilaterally, without any international mandate or recognition.
The SACP takes this opportunity to remind all in our country and across the world. On 30 October 2024, the United Nations General Assembly, once again, voted for an end to the United States’ economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba. This marked the 32nd consecutive year that the global community has overwhelmingly denounced these imperialist measures.
The United Nations resolution for an end to the United States’ economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba was adopted with 187 votes in favour, exposing the isolation of the apartheid Israeli settler regime and the imperialist United States as the only opposing votes, with Moldova abstaining. This glaring disregard for global consensus underscores the United States’ imperialist contempt for international democracy and multilateralism.
The United Nations resolution reaffirmed the principles of sovereign equality, non-intervention and non-interference in the internal affairs of one state by another. It further reiterated the obligations of all nation states under the United Nations Charter and international law to refrain from adopting or enforcing coercive measures that undermine the freedom of trade and navigation.
Cuba’s international solidarity includes, but is not limited to, long-standing active support for other nations’ fundamental right to self-determination, and international solidarity provision of healthcare and education, among others. The Cuban people have realised significant social advances in these and other areas of human development on the domestic front themselves, with outcomes including long life expectancy and high education levels. They have achieved all these despite severe aggression from the imperialist regime of the United States.
For many around the world, including ourselves, the anti-imperialist Cuban government and people stand as a beacon for socialist construction.
The Cuban people’s commitment to socialist transformation and development, to build a society in which no person exploits another, and to internationalism and the struggle for human dignity, continues to inspire the oppressed and working-class people across the globe.
We call upon all peace-loving people, all revolutionary and all progressive forces worldwide to unite against the continued imperialist hostility directed at Cuba. Together, let us strengthen the demand for an end to the blockade, the return of Guantanamo Bay to its rightful sovereign, and an end to all other forms of attacks.
To the Cuban people and government, the SACP says:
“Your steadfast resilience in the face of imperialist aggression and economic blockades remains a beacon of hope for all across the world who seek justice, equality, self-determination, complete emancipation and freedom from imperialist domination and exploitation.”
As we celebrate this milestone, the 66th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution, we reaffirm our deep gratitude for Cuba’s consistent solidarity with Africa, from the battlefields of liberation to Cuba’s ongoing contributions in healthcare, education and other development areas.
The ideals of the Cuban Revolution’s self-determination, equality and international solidarity resonate profoundly with the principles of our own struggles to defend, deepen and complete the South African National Democratic Revolution and advance a complete socialist transition, transformation and development.
Together, let us continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship and co-operation in pursuit of a world free from exploitation and oppression.
Victory to the Cuban people! Victory to international solidarity!
Viva Cuba! Viva Socialism!
