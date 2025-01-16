Sanaa Stresses Solidarity with Gaza After Ceasefire
By Al Mayadeen English
16 Jan 2025 23:45
The Yemeni government congratulates the people of Gaza and lauds their resistance over the ceasefire deal, condemning the US, the UK, and "Israel" for the aggression.
The Yemeni Government of Change and Reconstruction issued a statement regarding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, emphasizing its solidarity with the Palestinian people and Resistance movements.
The statement condemned Israeli aggression, asserting that the Israeli occupation was forced into the agreement after what it described as a "resounding failure." It noted that the Israeli occupation's actions further entrenched its image as a criminal entity in the eyes of the global community, with every new attack exposing its "prevailing criminal mindset."
The Yemeni government praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, who it said "waged a historic jihadist epic," demonstrating "extraordinary steadfastness in defending their rights, dignity, and the Palestinian cause against unprecedented Israeli-American-British aggression."
The statement lauded the Palestinian resistance, asserting that it has proven to be "invincible." It extended appreciation to the Islamic resistance across various fronts, with special recognition of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah for its unwavering support and sacrifices for the Palestinian cause. The government also expressed gratitude to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and to all nations, peoples, and organizations that stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Commitment to Palestinian cause
The Yemeni government also praised God for enabling the Yemeni people to fulfill their jihadist duty during this round of war under the leadership of Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi. It affirmed Yemen’s steadfast commitment, both at the official and popular levels, to support the Palestinian people in any future confrontations with the Israeli and American enemies.
The statement included a warning to the United States, the United Kingdom, the Israeli occupation, and all adversaries of Yemen against any retaliatory actions or conspiracies targeting the Yemeni people. It vowed to confront any such aggression "with strength and determination."
Finally, the government called on the Arab and Islamic nations to recognize the gravity of the current phase and to fulfill their responsibilities by taking practical steps to counter threats and defend the Palestinian cause. It urged the international community to uphold its moral and humanitarian obligations by pressuring the Israeli regime to end its occupation of Palestine and respect the rights of the Palestinian people.
A steadfast support front
Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi highlighted Yemen's pivotal role in supporting Gaza, stating, “The Yemeni response surprised the world with its effectiveness and influence, from maritime operations to missile and drone strikes reaching deep into occupied Palestine.”
He detailed Yemen's military contributions, noting that eh YAF carried out 1,255 operations involving ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones and naval vessels. The operations also included escalated attacks, including rocket fire and naval operations, and achieved decisive results, the leader stressed.
Sayyed al-Houthi praised the Yemeni people's widespread and enthusiastic support for Gaza despite the country's dire economic conditions and limited resources, calling it a testament to their unwavering solidarity.
Sayyed al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen's readiness to escalate military support should the Israeli occupation continue its aggression, reiterating Yemen's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause.
