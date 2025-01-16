Sayyed Al-Houthi Hails Lebanon Sacrifices, Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire
By Al Mayadeen English
16 Jan 2025 21:21
The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement underlines that the Yemeni Armed Forces will remain alert in light of the ceasefire in Gaza, monitoring any Israeli violations.
The leader of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, affirmed on Thursday that the Yemeni armed forces' stance aligns with Palestinian factions and will continue to support them as the ceasefire agreement in Gaza moves toward implementation on Sunday.
In a televised address, Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that Yemeni military operations would persist in support of the Palestinian people if Israeli aggression, including massacres and escalation, continues. “We will monitor the stages of the agreement's implementation, and any Israeli violations, massacres, or tightening of the siege will prompt immediate military support.”
Sayyed al-Houthi described the ceasefire agreement as a significant development, saying its realization came following months of relentless crimes by the Israeli military. He noted that the Israeli occupation, backed by the US, was forced into the agreement after its objectives in Gaza failed.
“The Israeli-American alliance pursued genocidal goals in Gaza, committing over 4,050 massacres,” he said, adding that the atrocities were exacerbated by Arab and Islamic complicity and the indifference of some Arab regimes.
Yemeni support effective
Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted Yemen's pivotal role in supporting Gaza, stating, “The Yemeni response surprised the world with its effectiveness and influence, from maritime operations to missile and drone strikes reaching deep into occupied Palestine.”
He detailed Yemen's military contributions, noting that eh YAF carried out 1,255 operations involving ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones and naval vessels. The operations also included escalated attacks, including rocket fire and naval operations, and achieved decisive results, the leader stressed.
Sayyed al-Houthi praised the Yemeni people's widespread and enthusiastic support for Gaza despite the country's dire economic conditions and limited resources, calling it a testament to their unwavering solidarity.
Sayyed al-Houthi underscored the Israeli occupation's failure to achieve its objectives in Gaza despite its advanced capabilities and extensive intelligence efforts. He noted that the Palestinian resistance had persevered under severe blockade conditions, proving resilient against attempts to eliminate them.
Sayyed al-Houthi concluded by reaffirming Yemen's readiness to escalate military support should the Israeli occupation continue its aggression, reiterating Yemen's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause.
Israeli failure 'evident'
Sayyed al-Houthi underlined that the Israeli occupation failure was evident despite its vast capabilities and US support. He went on to criticize its reliance on indiscriminate violence, noting that "the mass killing of children, women, and the elderly is a war crime, not a military success." He further stated that the occupation's inability to suppress Gaza's resistance underscores its strategic shortcomings.
"The US was forced to support a ceasefire after facing monumental failures. Every resurgence of Palestinian operations deepens the sense of Israeli failure," he said.
Sayyed Al-Houthi highlighted the ongoing 15-month war as one of the most significant battles in Palestinian history, describing it as an assault on the entire Arab and Islamic world. He also pointed out that Palestinian resilience signals hope for the Ummah's future.
Lebanon, Hezbollah sacrifices
Sayyed al-Houthi lauded Hezbollah's pivotal role in supporting Gaza, calling its contributions unmatched. "Hezbollah has offered unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against Israel, with many leaders, cadres, and fighters becoming martyrs, along with strong support from its popular base," he stated.
He emphasized that Hezbollah's efforts had been crucial in creating a "comprehensive war front" against the Israeli occupation, stressing that martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a symbol of steadfastness and sacrifice.
Moreover, Sayyed al-Houthi acknowledged Iraq's contributions to supporting the Palestinian cause and praised the widespread popular movements in various countries that have stood in solidarity with Gaza. He underscored the humanitarian and moral significance of these global actions.
Sayyed Al-Houthi then criticized the US and the Israeli occupation for attempting to isolate Gaza, launching propaganda campaigns to discredit Operation al-Aqsa Flood, and spreading falsehoods against Hamas and Palestinian factions. He also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for mocking international laws and institutions, particularly the United Nations.
"The resilience of the Palestinian people has been a fundamental factor in the failure of both Israel and its American backers," Sayyed al-Houthi concluded, reiterating Yemen's unwavering commitment to supporting Gaza and the Palestinian struggle.
No comments:
Post a Comment