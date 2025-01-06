Yemeni Armed Forces Attack USS Harry Truman, Israeli Sites
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Yemeni Military Media
6 Jan 2025 21:17
The Yemeni Armed Forces launch renewed attacks on USS Harry Truman and Israeli military sites in occupied Palestine in a continued show of support for the people and resistance of Gaza.
In a show of support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and their Resistance, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a series of military operations as part of the Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad battle. These actions come in response to ongoing aggression and massacres against Palestinians in Gaza.
In a significant joint operation, the missile and UAV forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea. According to the statement, two cruise missiles and four drones were deployed against the carrier as it was preparing to launch a major airstrike on Yemen. The operation reportedly succeeded in thwarting the planned attack.
The UAV forces conducted multiple strikes this afternoon and evening, targeting Israeli occupation sites.
- First operation: Two drones targeted a military site in the occupied area of Yafa.
- Second operation: A vital target in occupied Askalan was struck with a drone.
- Third operation: A military site in the occupied area of Yafa was again targeted later in the evening also with drones.
The Yemeni Armed Forces reported the successful achievement of all objectives, highlighting their precision and coordination in these missions.
In their statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Palestinian Resistance. They declared that their operations would persist until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted.
Hypersonic ballistic missiles launched at 'Israel'
The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out a military operation targeting the Israeli Orot Rabin power plant in the southern region of occupied Haifa, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Sunday.
The operation was conducted using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile and successfully achieved its objective, Saree confirmed in a statement.
He said the operation was in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their Resistance fighters and in response to the massacres committed against people in Gaza.
Yemen remains steadfast in fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian obligations toward the oppressed Palestinian people, the YAF spokesperson underlined, asserting that supportive military operations for the Resistance in Gaza will continue to compel the Israeli occupation to cease its aggression on Gaza and lift the blockade on the enclave.
