Gaza Resistance Bombards Gaza Envelope, IOF Admit Soldier Deaths
By Al Mayadeen English
The Palestinian Resistance continues steadfastly defending its lands in Gaza, inflicting losses among Israeli army ranks, as acknowledged by the military.
The Martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, announced the targeting of two Merkava tanks using a highly explosive device and a Shawaz charge, east of the Siftawi junction in western Jabalia camp.
The al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), on the other hand, claimed responsibility for the rocket launch targeting the Sderot settlement and the Gaza Envelope, carried out from a location near an Israeli military vehicle deployment in northern Gaza.
The Israeli military announced on Monday that it had detected three projectiles launched from northern Gaza, which crossed into Israeli settlements while the occupation military continues its devastating war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.
In a statement, the military said that three rockets were launched from the northern Gaza Strip at the settlement of Sderot, adding that one projectile was intercepted while one landed in Sderot and another in an open area.
Israeli media said one of the rockets caused slight damage to a residence in the settlement.
Meanwhile, Israel Hayom reported the settlers' anger from Sderot, who expressed that they "have returned to a state of war. This reality is unbearable. We are moving toward suspending education in the city; this has become intolerable."
For his part, the Israeli army spokesperson acknowledged the deaths of two soldiers and the injuries of two others in northern Gaza.
In detail, one of the killed soldiers, holding the position of officer and captain, was serving as the deputy company commander in the Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion and had previously served in the Duvdevan Unit.
Yedioth Ahronoth reported that "the incident occurred during intense clashes in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, when militants fired an anti-tank missile at the Israeli forces."
Information is yet to be released regarding the other soldier.
The Israeli army had also announced that two soldiers from the Nahal Brigade were seriously wounded in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, on Monday morning due to an explosive device detonating inside a building.
