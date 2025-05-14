Abu Obeida Posts Shortly After Israeli Reports About His Assassination
By Al Mayadeen English
Indirectly, Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades' spokesperson Abu Obeida refutes Israeli rumors of his assassination following deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza European Hospital.
Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, posted on social media shortly after Israeli rumors claiming he was assassinated in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Tuesday evening.
With a series of intensive airstrikes, the Israeli occupation military struck the hospital and its surroundings, causing extensive destruction and resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.
At least 28 people were killed and 70 others were injured as a result of the brutal massacre.
Some Israeli reports circulated claiming that Abu Obeida was assassinated in the massive strike. But the Palestinian spokesperson automatically denied the Israeli allegations when he posted, commenting on a West Bank shooting operation that killed an Israeli settler and seriously injured two others near the settlement of Bruchin, in Salfit, close to Nablus.
In his post, Abu Obeida called on the Palestinian people to rise up against the occupation in defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in response to the aggression on the West Bank, and in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
After his post, the Israeli Army Radio rushed to cite security establishment assessments suggesting that Abu Obeida was not in the medical facility targeted by the Israeli military in Khan Younis.
