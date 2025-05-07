Chinese FM Responds to Ukraine’s Claim that Russia’s Victory Day Parade Participants Support ‘Aggressor State’
By Global Times
May 07, 2025 04:43 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: VCG
When asked about China's participation in Russia's Victory Day military parade, scheduled for May 9, and response to Ukraine's claim that any country joining the parade "would look like support for the aggressor state," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that the great victory in the World Anti-Fascist War was the result of the joint struggle of all peace-loving and justice-supporting countries and people around the world. The Chinese people and the people of former Soviet Union have made tremendous national sacrifices and indelible historic contributions to the victory.
China's participation in Russia's celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War reflects China's respect for and remembrance of history, as well as its firm commitment to safeguarding the outcomes of the victory in World War II, Lin said.
