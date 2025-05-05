Ethiopia: A Champion of Regional Energy Integration
May 3, 2025
Ethiopia’s growing appetite for increased power is proving to be a bonanza for the entire region and beyond. The country’s vast and untapped hydro potential has already lighted millions of households elsewhere in Kenya, Djibouti, and Sudan.
As the country continues to scale up its energy production, many more nations are turning to it to take a slice of its wealth, of course, in exchange for a cheap price. The electricity exported to neighboring nations is expediting regional integration, lifting millions of people out of darkness, and connecting industries to the power grid.
Ethiopia is leading by example when it comes to continental and regional integration. Regional integration has become the order of the day in an effort to wisely utilize scarce resources, create a common market, and cement solidarity among Africans.
The country’s colossal hydro projects and road infrastructure that connect it with other nations have already made the country a champion of regional integration and a frontrunner in Africa’s emblematic projects. This trend perfectly suits with African Union’s grand objectives. In fact, Ethiopia has been at the helm of regional development and peace, engaged in myriad security and peace initiatives, least to mention its glittering success in Somalia and Sudan.
Now that the country is preparing to officially inaugurate the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and plans to build more hydro projects, nations even a bit far from the country can also have their fair share of benefits. The regional interconnected grid helps minimize power losses and reduce infrastructure costs, offering an efficient and collaborative solution to modern energy management challenges.
EEP Site Manager Tewodros Ayalew emphasized Ethiopia’s commitment to harnessing its abundant hydroelectric resources to support not only its own growth but also the development of neighboring countries.
“With Abbay Dam and other major projects, Ethiopia is ready to export surplus electricity to countries such as Sudan, Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania—boosting regional energy ties and contributing to shared economic growth,” he said.
Regional leaders are embracing the growing integration. Dr.John Mativo, Managing Director of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), recalled that as early as 2010, East African nations agreed on the need for a regional interconnected power grid.
“The objective was to enable mutual support and efficient use of energy resources across borders,” said Dr. Mativo, stressing that constructing cross-border transmission infrastructure has been a critical step toward achieving that goal.
KETRACO Regional Engineer Victor Sambula Inganga highlighted the practical success of the system, pointing to the transmission line between Ethiopia and Kenya. “The electricity received from Ethiopia is stable, with minimal voltage variation, making it highly compatible with our grid,” he explained. “It is converted through a bushing to alternating current (AC) and seamlessly integrated into Kenya’s national grid.”
The interconnected system supports a diverse energy mix, including Ethiopia’s hydropower and Kenya’s geothermal resource, promoting sustainable energy sharing and enhancing long-term regional stability. And, as the country continues to expand its energy capacity and exports, it is emerging as a central player in East Africa’s energy integration. Its leadership is helping to advance a cooperative model that delivers both economic and environmental benefits across the region.
