Ethiopia Developing 99 Technologies: MoLS
May 3, 2025
Prepares to launch 4th skills competition
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia is developing 99 problem-solving technologies through its Skill-Up Ethiopia project, which was launched as part of the national reform, according to the Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS).
The ministry announced that preparations have been finalized for the 4th National Skills Competition, scheduled for May 5-10, 2025, under the theme “Bright Minds, Skilled Citizens.”
During a media briefing, MoLS Minister Muferiat Kamil emphasized that Ethiopia has been implementing a reform agenda to enhance skills development. The upcoming competition aligns with these reforms, aiming to strengthen problem-solving abilities and competitiveness.
The competition has expanded over the years, particularly in the hospitality industry. This year, it will be held across four centers in 22 sectors, showcasing 70 of the best technological innovations, she stated.
She also noted that the foundations laid in previous years have played a catalytic role in advancing skills development.
The National Skills Competition serves as a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration among professionals, trainers, and experts. It also seeks to boost sector competitiveness on a global scale, she added.
The competition brings together young innovators and institutions that previously won state-level skills and technology competitions. According to Muferiat, it will validate the talent and competence of Ethiopia’s youth while fostering market linkages.
“The 1st and 2nd rounds of the skills competition lacked strong problem-solving components and market connections. The 3rd rd round focused on addressing these gaps and enhancing the country’s long-term competitiveness on the global stage. This fourth edition is designed to build upon the foundations established in the previous round,” Muferiat explained.
Participants, selected through regional competitions, will demonstrate their expertise, creativity, and problem-solving abilities across various skill areas.
BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 3 MAY 2025
