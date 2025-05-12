Ethiopia, Zionist-Racist State Push Economic Pact Amid Genocide Protests
By Al Mayadeen English
8 May 2025 19:22
Ethiopia and "Israel" renew what they present as a "strategic" partnership during a high-level business forum in Addis Ababa.
Ethiopia and "Israel" have revived their bilateral relationship with a renewed focus on economic cooperation, emphasizing ambitions in innovation, agriculture, and sustainable development. The renewed engagement reflects a strategic alignment between the two sides, reportedly aimed at fostering long-term collaboration across critical sectors.
This revitalized partnership was formally launched during the Ethio-Israeli Business Forum, held in Addis Ababa, where senior government officials, business leaders, and investors from both sides convened to explore new opportunities and deepen economic relations.
In his keynote address, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) described the forum as a platform for transformative collaboration. “This forum is not merely symbolic—it is a catalyst for real economic transformation through international cooperation,” he said, underscoring Ethiopia’s vision for leveraging international partnerships to drive development.
Gedion highlighted what he described as longstanding ties between Ethiopia and "Israel", framing the relationship as one evolving from historical alignment into forward-looking cooperation.
He stressed priority areas such as water management, public health, education, defense, and digital innovation. Citing "Israel’s" global leadership in artificial intelligence and startup development, he encouraged closer technological partnerships to accelerate Ethiopia’s modernization efforts.
Focus on technology, agriculture, and digital growth
“We envision a future where our two countries work hand in hand to unlock Ethiopia's agricultural productivity, enhance irrigation systems, and capitalize on the growing digital economy,” Gedion said. He called on Israeli investors to play a central role in building a resilient and inclusive Ethiopian economy.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar echoed this sentiment, describing Ethiopia as both a long-standing ally and a strategic partner in the region. “Ethiopia’s economic reforms present a compelling case for investment,” Sa’ar stated. He claimed that "Israel" is ready to strengthen business ties and support Ethiopia’s development path through sustainable, mutually beneficial investments.
Israeli investors urged to support Ethiopia’s reforms
Praising Ethiopia’s strategic location and reform-driven environment, Sa'ar alleged "Israel’s" readiness to deepen partnerships across sectors. He said Ethiopia's evolving investment climate and infrastructure expansion make it an attractive destination for long-term business engagement.
Other prominent speakers at the event included National Bank Governor Mamo Mihretu, Irrigation and Lowlands Minister Abraham Belay (PhD), and Ethiopian Investment Holdings CEO Brook Taye (PhD). Their presence, along with major private-sector participants, reinforced the forum's importance as a strategic milestone.
Economic pact despite ongoing genocide in Gaza
The renewed partnership between Ethiopia and "Israel" comes at a time of heightened international scrutiny of the Israeli entity, whose ongoing genocide in Gaza has killed nearly 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. As regional tensions escalate and global condemnation of "Israel’s" actions intensifies, such economic engagements are likely to face growing criticism.
Observers argue that deepening ties with the Israeli occupation risks normalizing its impunity and undermining calls for accountability. For many, partnerships of this nature raise urgent questions about the moral and political cost of aligning with an entity increasingly isolated on the world stage.
Ethiopia ignores Israeli racism while boosting bilateral cooperation
Despite well-documented racism and systemic discrimination faced by Ethiopian Jews and African migrants in "Israel", the Ethiopian government has remained notably silent, choosing instead to deepen economic ties with an entity that continues to marginalize people of Ethiopian descent.
From police brutality to social exclusion and institutional neglect, Ethiopian communities in "Israel" have long protested their treatment; yet these grievances have been met with indifference from Addis Ababa.
Meanwhile, critics argue that Ethiopia’s eagerness to secure investment and technological cooperation has come at the expense of its moral responsibility to defend its own diaspora against racism and abuse.
