India Strikes Pakistan Two Weeks After Terrorist Attack
India said it had struck nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir but had targeted no military sites. The strikes came after militants killed over two dozen civilians in Indian Kashmir two weeks ago.
By Salman Masood and Mujib Mashal, New York Times
Salman Masood reported from Islamabad, Pakistan, and Mujib Mashal from New Delhi.
May 6, 2025
5:52 p.m. ET
India said early Wednesday that it had conducted strikes on Pakistan, two weeks after an attack by armed militants killed more than two dozen civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The Indian government said its forces had struck nine sites in Pakistan and on Pakistan’s side of the disputed Kashmir region. Pakistani military officials said that five places had been hit, in Punjab Province and its part of Kashmir.
“Our actions have been focused, measured and nonescalatory in nature,” the Indian government said. “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.”
In its own statement, the Pakistani government said that the strikes “will not go unanswered” and that it would respond at “a time and place of its own choosing.” It added, “The temporary pleasure of India will be replaced by enduring grief.”
Pakistani military officials said they had begun a “measured but forceful” response. They did not share operational details but said that retaliation was underway.
At the White House, President Trump called the escalation between India and Pakistan “a shame.”
“We just heard about it,” he said of the Indian strikes. “They’ve been fighting for a long time. I just hope it ends very quickly.”
The precise nature of the strikes — whether they involved missiles fired from India or Indian fighter jets crossing into Pakistan — was unclear. The Pakistani military said that Indian planes did not enter Pakistan’s airspace in conducting the attacks.
Pakistani officials said civilians had been killed in the Indian strikes, a claim that could not be independently confirmed.
Residents of Muzaffarabad, the capital of the Pakistani part of Kashmir, reported hearing jets flying above. They said that a site in a rural area near Muzaffarabad that was once used by Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group based in Pakistan, appeared to have been targeted in the strikes.
A spokesman for the Pakistani Army said that four other places had also come under attack. One was Bahawalpur, in Punjab Province, Pakistan, the site of a religious seminary associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad, another Pakistan-based militant group; the others were Kotli and Bagh in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Muridke in Punjab.
Indian forces are calling their military operation Sindoor, a reference to the red vermilion that Hindu women wear in their hair after marriage. It refers to the gruesome nature of the terrorist attack two weeks ago, in which many wives saw their husbands killed in front of them.
“Victory to Mother India,” Rajnath Singh, India’s defense minister, wrote on X.
In the April 22 attack, militants opened fire on tourists in the Indian-administered region of Kashmir, killing 26 and injuring more than a dozen others.
The massacre was one of the worst attacks on Indian civilians in decades, and India was quick to suggest that Pakistan, its neighbor and archenemy, had been involved. The two nuclear-armed countries have fought several wars over Kashmir, a region that they share but that each claims in whole.
The Pakistani government has denied involvement in the attack, and India has presented little evidence to support its accusations. Still, soon after the onslaught, India announced a flurry of punitive measures against Pakistan, including threatening to disrupt the flow of a major river system that supplies it with water.
In Kashmir, Indian forces began a sweeping clampdown, arresting hundreds, as they continued their hunt for the perpetrators. And India and Pakistan have repeatedly exchanged small-arms fire along the border in the days after the attack.
The strikes by India are an intensification of the conflict. The Pakistani government earlier vowed to respond in kind to any Indian aggression, and both nations have the capacity to inflict tremendous damage.
India has long accused Pakistan of fomenting separatist violence in Kashmir, a scenic and ethnically diverse valley in the Himalayan mountains. Kashmir’s fate was left undecided in 1947, when the British divided India, its former colony, into two countries — Pakistan, which has a Muslim majority, and India, made up mostly of Hindus.
Soon after, Kashmir’s Hindu monarch, who at first had opted to keep the Muslim-majority region independent, ceded to India as Pakistan sent a military force to occupy parts of his territory. Currently, both nations administer a portion of Kashmir while claiming as a whole, with Kashmiris having little say.
Since a war between the two nations over the region in 1999 and a rise in separatist insurgency, Kashmir has remained one of the world’s most militarized areas. The countries have repeatedly come to the brink of war since then, including in 2019, when a bombing in Kashmir killed at least 40 Indian soldiers.
That bombing, which was claimed by the militant Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompted an Indian airstrike inside Pakistan, and an Indian jet was shot down. Tensions between the countries eased when Pakistan released the pilot.
Anupreeta Das and Hari Kumar contributed reporting.
Mujib Mashal is the South Asia bureau chief for The Times, helping to lead coverage of India and the diverse region around it, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.
