Israeli Diplomat and Woman Shot Dead Outside Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC
Israeli officials call it an “anti-Semitic terror attack” as FBI terrorism task force responds.
A man and a woman have been shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Northwest Washington, DC.
Two sources familiar with the investigation confirmed that the man was an Israeli diplomat, according to NBC News4
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded on X, saying that Israeli embassy employees had been injured in the shooting. He described it as a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”
While DC Police confirmed the deaths of the man and woman, no further casualties have been verified.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that she had arrived at the scene alongside Acting US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro.
A law enforcement source told CNN that two individuals believed to be linked to the Israeli Embassy were among those shot. An embassy spokesperson said the Israeli ambassador was not at the scene during the incident.
Israeli and US authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and security has been heightened in surrounding areas.
