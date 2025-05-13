Israeli Military Will Enter Gaza ‘With Full Force’ in Coming Days: Netanyahu
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 3:29 PM
Israeli military tanks are deployed at a position near the occupied territories border with the Gaza Strip, on May 5, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will enter the Gaza Strip “with full force” in the coming days to complete the ongoing offensive in the besieged territory and “defeat” the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.
“In the very coming days, we are going in with full force to complete the operation. Completing the operation means defeating Hamas. It means destroying Hamas,” Netanyahu claimed, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday.
“There will be no situation where we stop the war. A temporary ceasefire might happen, but we are going all the way,” he added.
The Israeli regime continues its bloody onslaught on the Gaza Strip by carrying out more air and artillery strikes against the blockaded territory.
The Israeli premier also noted that Israel has set up an administration that will allow Gaza residents to leave, adding that his regime is working to find countries that may be willing to take in Palestinians from the blockaded territory.
Netanyahu has alleged that "over 50 percent will leave" if given the option, according to the statement.
Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Israel has signaled its desire to rid Gaza of its local Palestinian population.
Netanyahu has said that Israel will implement US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the resettlement of much of Gaza’s population in other countries.
Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected Trump’s proposal, which human rights experts say would violate international law.
Palestinians in Gaza say they don’t want to leave, and fear another mass expulsion like the one that occurred during the war surrounding Israel’s illegal creation in 1948.
Israel launched its genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out the historic Al-Aqsa Flood operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.
Having failed to achieve its declared objectives in Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime accepted Hamas’s longstanding negotiation terms under a Gaza ceasefire, which began on January 19.
Two months later, however, Israel unilaterally broke the truce and resumed its relentless bombing of Gaza.
The situation is further exacerbated by the regime’s simultaneous tightening of the Gaza blockade to devastating levels, cutting off critical supplies of food and medicine for the territory’s 2.3 million residents.
No comments:
Post a Comment