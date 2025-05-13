Millions Take Cover as Yemen’s Hypersonic Missile Targets Israel’s Top Airport for 2nd Time in a Week
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 9:28 PM
Frame grab from an undated video shows the moment of the launch of a hypersonic ballistic missile by Yemen’s Armed Forces towards the occupied Palestinian territories.
Yemen’s missile force has struck the Israeli regime’s busiest and most important airport, Ben Gurion, for a second time in less than a week.
Speaking through their spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the country’s Armed Forces announced on Wednesday that they had carried out the operation using a hypersonic ballistic missile.
“The missile successfully hit its target,” the official added.
As in the case of the previous operation that took place against the airport on Friday using a projectile of the same type, the latest strike caused millions of the regime’s illegal setters to flee to shelters as missile sirens blared throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.
Missile launched from the direction of Yemen reaches the occupied Palestinian territories, spreading chaos and forcing millions to seek shelter.
It also similarly halted airport operations “for nearly an hour.”
The facility, which is situated near the city of Tel Aviv, is known as the regime’s primary gateway.
"This operation is a direct response to the ongoing genocide being perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people," Saree went on.
The Yemeni forces began staging such strikes after the regime started taking the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war that has so far claimed the lives of more than 52,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children.
The strikes have so far targeted the Ben Gurion airport on at least three other occasions with the exception of the latter two operations against the facility.
Over all, hundreds of such strikes have taken place throughout the course of the war, targeting strategic and sensitive sites across the occupied territories.
Following their onset, the operations were advanced to include a naval blockade on Israeli ships and vessels taking commodities, including military supplies, to the territories.
Earlier this month, the Yemeni servicemen also announced imposing an aerial blockade on the regime.
The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced that they will impose a complete aerial blockade on the Israeli enemy through repeated targeting of airports.
Several international airlines have ever since chosen to suspend flights to the occupied territories.
Commenting further on the latest Yemeni strike, Saree said, “This operation affirms the continuation of the flight ban imposed on the aforementioned airport.”
“Other airline companies that have not yet suspended their flights must follow the lead of those that have already stopped operating in the airports of occupied Palestine.”
The forces, meanwhile, reaffirmed that their strikes would continue until the regime ceased its genocidal aggression towards Gaza and lifted a siege that it has been deploying against the coastal sliver since 2007, but has insufferably intensified during the past several months.
The servicemen additionally reminded the moral duty of the Muslim world to stand against the Israeli regime and support the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation and aggression.
