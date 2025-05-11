PLA Air Force Refutes False Information Claiming Y-20 Transport Aircraft Sending Supplies to Pakistan
By Global Times
May 11, 2025 11:16 PM
Airmen assigned to a brigade with the PLA airborne troops queue to board a Y-20 transport aircraft during a parachute training exercise on February 17, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Bingbing)
Recently, there has been a large amount of online information claiming that China's Y-20 strategic transport aircraft delivered relief supplies to Pakistan. In a statement on Sunday, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force refuted these information as false, noting that the internet is not a lawless land, and creating and spreading military-related rumors bears legal responsibility.
