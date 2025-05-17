Ramaphosa: ANC Has a Lot of Work to Do to Restore Faith in Party Ahead of Local Government Polls
Ramaphosa wants ANC members to focus on restoring faith in the party among the general population, as the ANC has experienced a decline in voters recently.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed party officials in the Northern Cape on Friday during their provincial executive committee induction. Picture: @MYANC/X
JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted that the party has a lot of work to do ahead of next year's local government elections.
He addressed party officials in the Northern Cape on Friday during their provincial executive committee induction.
The ANC president is of the view that ANC branch leaders need to be deeply rooted in their communities to understand the needs of citizens.
Ramaphosa said this was the only way the party would be able to restore faith among the population as the country gears up for next year's local government elections.
"We are going to the local government elections next year and comrades, let's face it, because this is what often happens. We will appoint and elect people because so and so does not have a job and has no clue whatsoever about what should happen in local government. And we just take this person, him or her, like you would take me to go and play in the World Cup, knowing that I will fail," said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa warned party officials that those who failed to toe the line will be held accountable.
