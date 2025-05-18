Somalia Faces Setback in Anti-Al-Shabaab Offensive Amid Political Distractions
MOGADISHU, May 17 – Somalia’s federal government has come under criticism for a slowdown in its military offensive against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group, following the recapture of Aadan Yabaal town in Middle Shabelle region by Somali National Army (SNA) forces in April 2025.
According to sources cited by Shabelle Media, planned follow-up operations against the insurgent group have stalled as the government in Villa Somalia becomes increasingly preoccupied with political maneuvering and preparations for upcoming national elections.
The slowdown comes amid reports that international support—particularly from the United States, which has played a key role in backing Somalia’s counter-insurgency efforts—has diminished in recent months, affecting both funding and logistical assistance.
In addition, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which succeeded ATMIS, is reportedly facing significant financial constraints. The mission has yet to secure adequate funding necessary for sustained peacekeeping and military support operations across the country.
The setback comes at a critical time, as Al-Shabaab has intensified its attacks on military bases and recently liberated areas, raising fears among civilians and international observers about a possible resurgence.
Security analysts are urging a rapid reassessment of Somalia’s anti-insurgency strategy, stressing the need for consistent political commitment, international backing, and operational funding to prevent militants from regaining lost ground.
