South African Deputy President Mashatile to Answer Questions as Parliament Reconvenes This Week
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: GCIS
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile will be fielding questions as Parliament reconvenes this week after a brief recess.
Members of Parliament (MPs) return after the break to deal with the third budget later this month, following the reversal of the value-added tax (VAT) rate increase by the National Treasury.
Monday will also see the social cluster portfolio committee chairpersons briefing the media on issues including health, housing and electricity.
After a couple of weeks away, members return to Parliament this week to pick up where they left off before the recess.
Top of the agenda is Mashatile’s appearance before the National Assembly on Thursday to answer questions on a wide range of issues in his role as the leader of government business.
The economics cluster ministers from the Land Reform, Tourism and Small Business Development portfolios will also appear before the assembly to account to MPs.
While the revised budget and fiscal framework will only be tabled later this month, National Treasury will appear before the select committee on appropriations on Wednesday to discuss public submissions made on the Division of Revenue Bill.
