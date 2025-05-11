Talks with US Show Signs of Progress, Next Round in a Week: Iran FM
By Al Mayadeen English
Iranian officials have consistently reaffirmed that enrichment remains a sovereign right and a cornerstone of the country's industrial and scientific development.
Iran and the United States have inched closer to an understanding over Tehran's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday, as preparations are underway for a fifth round of indirect talks. "The next round of negotiations will take place in about a week," Araghchi stated following the latest session in Muscat, Oman.
The talks, brokered by Oman, resumed after a two-week break and have reportedly narrowed the distance between the two sides. "The positions of Iran and the US have become closer during this round of negotiations," Araghchi remarked, signaling wary optimism about the direction of the discussions.
The diplomatic track was reactivated in March after US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, offering a new framework for nuclear cooperation while threatening military action should diplomacy fail.
Iran declined direct talks but agreed to an indirect format via third-party mediation. Previous rounds were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, and in Rome on April 19.
These talks come against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions and increasing Israeli alarm. Former Israeli Security Minister Avigdor Lieberman recently lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blaming him for failing to prevent US engagement with Tehran. "They're signing agreements with the Yemenis, holding direct talks with Iran, and not informing us," Lieberman said in a Channel 12 interview. "Instead of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Netanyahu has become the godfather of the Iranian bomb."
No Compromise
Araghchi addressed concerns surrounding uranium enrichment, a key obstacle in the talks. "We will not compromise on the issue of uranium enrichment, but we can adjust its level to build trust with the US," he affirmed, hinting at potential flexibility without surrendering strategic ground.
Iranian officials have consistently reaffirmed that enrichment remains a sovereign right and a cornerstone of the country's industrial and scientific development. While Tehran rejects any freeze or dismantling of its enrichment infrastructure, it has signaled a willingness to cap enrichment levels below weapons-grade thresholds—reportedly a gesture aimed at reviving international trust.
