Trump Kneels, Yemen Stands Tall: Relentless Yemeni Strikes Force US Into Ceasefire
Sunday, 11 May 2025 12:51 PM
By Musa Iqbal
There can be no questioning Yemen’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause: Since the onset of Operation Al Aqsa Flood nearly 20 months ago, Yemen has stood with Palestine not merely in words but through decisive action that has now compelled the world’s largest military to capitulate into a ceasefire.
Yemen has accomplished what comprador Arab regimes deemed unthinkable: it confronted the so-called military superpower directly and forced it into a retreat—delivering no political or military gains for aggressors.
On Tuesday, May 6, US President Donald Trump announced that through Omani mediation, Yemen and the US have reached a ceasefire agreement and there would be no more American strikes on Yemen.
US, he noted, will refrain from attacking Yemen as long as Yemen does not target US warships in the Red Sea. Trump attempted to portray this as a mutual-interest decision—yet this framing omitted the broader context behind America’s bombing campaign in the first place: to defend the Israeli regime.
The ceasefire agreement is exclusively between the US and Yemen. Under the Omani-mediated terms, Yemen remains free to continue targeting the Zionist entity as long as the genocide continues in Gaza.
In its efforts to deter Yemen’s military actions against the Israeli regime, the United States has lost over 20 MQ-9 Reaper drones and two F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets in recent months, a major military setback.
Led by Trump, the US has spent over $1 billion in bombing Yemen since March 2025 (with the Biden administration having initiated the bombings in January 2024), according to American estimates.
In essence, Washington sought to halt Yemen’s military operations against the Israeli occupation, poured hundreds of millions into equipment, airstrikes, and munitions—and has nothing to show for it but downed drones and fighter jets.
There may even be US military casualties resulting from Yemeni defensive operations: The Intercept has reported that the White House is concealing American deaths in the Red Sea to avoid further humiliation and embarrassment.
To add salt to the wound, the American capitulation came just two days after Yemen successfully struck the occupation’s Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile, simultaneously imposing an aerial blockade on its airports.
In the aftermath, multiple airlines canceled and suspended flights to the airport, leading to significant delays and further economic distress for the Zionist occupation.
The Omani mediation between the US and Yemen appears to have occurred without Israeli involvement—whether by exclusion or ignorance. In characteristic American fashion, the US abandoned its ally, at least for now, as it retreated to tend to its wounds.
Meanwhile, the revolutionary Ansarullah resistance movement, which runs the government in Sana'a and commands broad national support within Yemen, has pledged to persist in its military operations against Israel in unwavering solidarity with Palestine—no matter the cost or consequences.
For over a year, Yemen has endured relentless American bombings and aggression, joined by the United Kingdom and the Israeli occupation, but it has refused to retreat or surrender. It has stood resolutely in solidarity with Palestinians at a time when other Arab countries have overtly or covertly been on the Israeli-American side.
Yemen, enforcing a blockade in the Red Sea and Bab El-Mandeb, declared that no ship linked to the Zionist entity would be allowed to sail undisturbed. This targeted blockade, focused solely on Israel-affiliated vessels, has battered the Zionist economy.
Over 170 ships were disrupted, effectively shuttering Israel’s southern port of Eilat—ultimately forcing it to declare bankruptcy by July 2024. While maintaining the blockade, Yemen simultaneously launched hypersonic missiles and drones at the Zionist entity, striking key cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa.
In retaliation for its unwavering support for Gaza, the United States has targeted not only military sites in Yemen but also civilian infrastructure, ranging from power stations to cancer hospitals.
Infamously, plans to bomb Yemen were leaked by The Atlantic from a Signal chat involving Trump administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the now-removed National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.
This bombing campaign has proven a major strategic debacle for the United States—flawed in both execution and outcome.
It is not simply a matter of material defeat: Yemen, a nation that endured a decade-long Saudi-imposed genocidal war, has now managed to withstand and repel a US-UK-Israeli bombardment campaign, compelling the United States into full retreat.
Any global leader resisting US hegemony is surely taking notes—not only has the mythology surrounding the might of the US military been exposed as hollow, but it has now been publicly humiliated.
One must also consider the populations of comprador regimes, particularly those aligned with the so-called Abraham Accords: if Yemen, despite dire economic conditions, can resist the United States and sustain military operations, why then do these regimes with far greater military resources cower before the Zionist entity?
What truly motivates their submission to occupation? Yemen’s actions challenge the Arab and Islamic world to reflect.
Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, spokesperson for the Ansarullah resistance movement, has repeated the same sentiment time and again: “We won’t abandon Palestine; it would mean a loss of our values.”
The Ansarullah movement leader, Abdulmalik Houthi, in his speech on Thursday, said the Zionist enemy has failed to break the will and steadfastness of the Yemeni nation, vowing to continue support for Palestinians with missiles and drones as well as ban on Israeli-affiliated ships in the Red Sea.
As Yemen continues to stand resolutely with Palestine and confront the occupation directly, those who choose complicity with imperialism must reconsider their stance. Is it worth surrendering your people and principles to a fragile aggressor?
Or is it nobler to remain steadfast, defend the Palestinian cause, and expel the creeping shadow of occupation from the region?
Yemen has shown that there is, indeed, a right answer.
Musa Iqbal is a Boston-based researcher and writer with a focus on US domestic and foreign policy.
(The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Press TV.)
