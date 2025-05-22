We Too Are Hamas: Zimbabwean Friends of Palestine
Cyril Zenda
Source: Al Mayadeen English
16 May 2025 14:09
In Harare, Zimbabwean activists marked Nakba Day by declaring solidarity with Palestine, affirming that Hamas has become a global revolutionary movement against Israeli occupation.
As Palestinians mark 77 years of the Nakba, friends of Palestine in Zimbabwe say they too are part of Hamas, the global revolutionary movement of progressive nations and people that are opposed to the occupation of Palestine by “Israel”.
Nakba Day is commemorated annually on May 15 by Palestinians across the world. It marks the beginning of the destruction of the Palestinian homeland, and the mass displacement in 1948 of the majority of the Palestinian population.
Addressing hundreds of people that gathered to commemorate the event at the Palestinian Embassy in Harare, leaders of the various groups that support the Palestinian people in their fight against Israeli occupation highlighted the grave injustices being suffered by Palestinians.
Robson Musarafu, the chairperson of Friends of Palestine Solidarity Association in Zimbabwe, condemned the ongoing bombardment of Gaza by “Israel” under the guise of searching for Hamas, which he said would not succeed because Hamas has since expanded into a global resistance movement.
“The Zionist government of apartheid Israel and its allies do not understand that Hamas is no longer an organization that can be destroyed by bombing… Hamas is now a global revolutionary movement of nations and people who are opposed to the occupation of Palestine by Israel.”
He said all the UN member states who recognise a Palestinian State and their people have become part of Hamas due to their support of the principles of Hamas.
“No level of war and sophistication of weapons and mode of warfare can destroy Hamas without destroying the entire world. And destroying the entire world to continue the occupation is not worthy pursuing and is impossible.”
US/Zionism versus Palestine: Some words
Henry Ngara, the director of Shoulder to Shoulder with Palestine (SSP) Zimbabwe, gave a message on the necessity of a firm rejection of silence, neutrality, and complicity in the face of ongoing oppression.
“We call for global commitment to justice, dignity, and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” Ngara said. “We affirmed that no people should live under apartheid, no child should grow up under drones and demolitions, and no basic right should be contingent on the logic of occupation. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Palestine until return is realised, and freedom becomes more than just a slogan.”
Zimbabwe Palestine Solidarity Council chairperson Mafa Kwanisai Mafa said the brutality of the Israeli occupation force has worsened over the years, which calls for noticeable action against the Zionist state, not just rhetoric and lip-service solidarity.
“The violence of the Nakba has evolved. It is now reflected in the forced displacements in the West Bank, the bombings of Gaza, the apartheid walls, the daily humiliations at checkpoints, and the starvation of children,” Mafa said. “This is not collateral damage. This is not a military accident. This is genocide, planned and executed with cold precision. It is a deliberate policy of starvation, destruction, and annihilation, carried out by a state that hides behind Western impunity and false narratives of self-defence.”
Mafa expressed disappointment with some African countries that are calling for normalisation of relations with “Israel”.
“Let it be recorded clearly and loudly today: Normalising relations with Israel is a betrayal of the Palestinian people. It is a betrayal of our African revolutionary history, and a complete violation of the founding principles of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which was built on the pillars of anti-colonialism, Pan-Africanism, and solidarity with oppressed peoples everywhere. Any African leader, organisation, or state that embraces Israel today does so in the blood of Palestinian children.”
Only three African countries, Malawi, Lesotho, and Swaziland have full diplomatic relations with “Israel”.
“Palestine is not a foreign issue, it is an African issue, it is a human issue, and above all, it is a revolutionary responsibility,” Mafa added. “The liberation of Palestine is tied to our own, and no one is free until all are free.”
Palestine ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri thanked Zimbabwe for always standing with his people in their protracted struggle against Israeli aggression and occupation.
Zimbabwe is one of the countries with a vibrant pro-Palestine movement.
Formerly Rhodesia, the country was Britain’s last colony in Africa, and only got its independence after a bloody 15-year liberation struggle, during which time its nationalist fighters created bonds with Palestinians that have endured the test of time.
The opinions mentioned in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Al mayadeen, but rather express the opinion of its writer exclusively.
