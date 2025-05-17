Yemen Reopens Sanaa International Airport After Israeli Aggression
By Al Mayadeen English
Sanaa International Airport resumes operations just 11 days after "Israel" bombed key infrastructure, as the Yemeni Armed Forces strike back in support of Gaza.
The Yemeni Civil Aviation Authority in Sanaa confirmed that 575 passengers have arrived at and departed from Sanaa International Airport, marking a significant recovery after recent airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation.
The reopening of the airport comes just 11 days after “Israel” launched a wave of aggressive airstrikes targeting the airport and surrounding infrastructure in northern Sanaa, aiming to disable aviation activity and damage critical civilian facilities. Despite the attack, Yemen has rapidly moved to restore the airport, reflecting its resolve to resist Israeli escalation.
Yemeni missile strikes Ben Gurion Airport
Earlier this week, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) responded with a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Palestine. According to YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the operation was successful, forcing millions of settlers into shelters and suspending airport operations for nearly an hour on Thursday.
Yemeni officials framed the missile strike as a direct response to the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, where daily massacres and famine have intensified under a tight siege.
YAF stresses moral obligation of supporting Gaza
General Saree emphasized that the Yemeni military action was part of a broader commitment shared by "all free peoples of the Ummah" to stand against Israeli crimes in Gaza. He stressed the religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility driving the YAF's operations, especially in light of what he described as betrayal and silence from Arab and Islamic governments.
The missile launch, which caused sirens to sound across occupied territories, triggered chaos at events in locations such as Beit Shims in occupied al-Quds, according to Israeli outlet Yedioth Ahronoth. The report noted that the missile “sent millions into shelters,” further demonstrating the reach and intent behind Yemen’s retaliation.
US deterrence falters as Yemen escalates support for Gaza
The strike on May 4 marked a turning point, exposing gaps in US-led regional deterrence. Despite Washington’s earlier naval campaign aimed at halting Yemeni operations, the United States has since withdrawn from direct confrontation after limited success. In contrast, Sanaa has reiterated its commitment to continue attacking Israeli targets in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Since the missile strike, the Israeli occupation has carried out several airstrikes on Yemeni infrastructure, targeting civilian sites under the pretext of military deterrence. Nonetheless, the Yemeni Armed Forces have maintained their course, asserting that their operations are aimed at supporting Gaza and resisting aggression.
No comments:
Post a Comment