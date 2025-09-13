62 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Bombardment Levels Tower, Shelters in Gaza City
September 14, 2025
Israel continues to commit horrific massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Social media, via QNN)
Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on Saturday killed at least 62 Palestinians, destroyed a residential tower and multiple shelters, and drew UN warnings of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe.
At least 62 Palestinians were killed on Saturday as Israeli forces continued their bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported, citing hospital sources. The attacks included the destruction of a residential tower and dozens of homes and shelters across Gaza City.
Medical officials said that among the victims, 49 were killed in Gaza City alone, while seven people waiting for humanitarian aid in central and southern Gaza also lost their lives.
Later in the day, Gaza’s emergency service reported that four people were killed and several others wounded in an airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced families at Palestine Stadium, west of Gaza City.
The Red Crescent Field Hospital confirmed that 13 more people were injured in a drone strike on a tent for displaced people in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, while five others were wounded in a similar attack nearby.
In Tel al-Hawa, southern Gaza City, several Palestinians were injured when a building housing displaced families near Al-Quds Hospital was hit, raising further alarm over the deteriorating humanitarian situation and continued targeting of health facilities and shelters.
Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli forces intensified their operations from early morning, striking a residential tower, three shelters for displaced families, and more than 20 civilian buildings in Gaza City, causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.
The Public Prosecution building southwest of the city was also hit by three airstrikes, while artillery and smoke bombs targeted the Al-Nafaq and Al-Yarmouk neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency said Israeli aircraft dropped evacuation leaflets over Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, warning residents in western neighborhoods, including Al-Rimal, Sheikh Ajlin, Tel al-Hawa, and Gaza Port, to move south via Al-Rashid Coastal Street.
The Gaza Government Media Office confirmed that more than one million people—among them over 350,000 children—remain in Gaza City and the north, and reject forced displacement.
The office accused Israel of pursuing “systematic destruction, genocide, and ethnic cleansing,” and urged urgent international action to stop the attacks and protect civilians.
The crisis comes amid mounting international warnings over the collapse of basic services and the depletion of food and medical supplies. UNRWA reported that entire neighborhoods in Gaza City and Jabalia are being emptied, with more than 86 percent of Gaza City now under evacuation orders.
Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed at least 64,803 Palestinians, wounded 164,264, left more than 10,000 missing, and displaced hundreds of thousands, while famine has claimed 420 lives, including 145 children.
