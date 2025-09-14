Congolese Legendary Artist Mbilia Bel Injured in Road Accident
September 10, 2025 - 04:32 AM
Congolese songbird Mbilia Bel, born Marie Claire Mboyo, was involved in a road accident early in the morning of September 9, 2025, on her way to N’djili International Airport, alongside her promoter, Jules Nsana.
Both sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Kinshasa for treatment. Their conditions were later described as stable, with Mbilia suffering injuries to her head and legs.
A family member was quoted as saying, “Mbilia was unharmed, but hospitalized for precautionary medical observation.” Nsana also sustained injuries and is being treated at an undisclosed hospital in Kinshasa.
The Agence Congolaise de Presse (ACP), the country’s official news agency, confirmed the accident and clarified that the duo were out of danger. Police, however, had yet to issue a formal statement. There was widespread misinformation about the incident on social media, which prompted the ACP and family members to issue clarifications, much to the relief of music fans. Renowned MC Marc Tabu, son of legendary musician Tabu Ley Rochereau, confirmed that both were safe.
The pair was headed to the airport to catch a flight to Belgium, where Mbilia was scheduled to perform in a series of concerts beginning on September 20. The 66-year-old superstar rose to fame in the early 1980s while performing with Tabu Ley in his band, Afrisa International. After parting ways with him, she launched a successful solo career and has since released several albums, the latest being Big Mama in 2021.
Mbilia Bel’s public life has often been the subject of false rumors, including a fabricated suicide attempt in 1986 and a death hoax in 2019. Road accidents have become increasingly common in Kinshasa, a worrying trend often blamed on the city’s deteriorating infrastructure.
By Jerome Ogola
