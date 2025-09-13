Gaza Famine Deaths Reach 420 as UN Warns of ‘Death Sentence’ on Gaza City
September 13, 2025
An UN-backed group declared famine in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)
The Gaza Health Ministry reported 420 famine-related deaths, including 145 children, as UN officials accused Israel of imposing a “death sentence” on Gaza City through aid restrictions and military assault.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday that the number of deaths caused by famine and malnutrition has risen to 420, among them 145 children. The toll continues to climb amid repeated warnings from humanitarian organizations about the catastrophic consequences of Israel’s military campaign.
According to the ministry, seven Palestinians, including two children, died in the past 24 hours alone due to starvation and malnutrition.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that the famine in Gaza is the direct result of deliberate restrictions on humanitarian aid, compounded by the destruction of vital infrastructure and repeated Israeli attacks on relief operations. “In 30 years of humanitarian work, I have never encountered such blatant disregard for the protected status of humanitarian workers,” Lazzarini added.
Olga Cherevko, spokeswoman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), warned that Israel has effectively “imposed a death sentence” on Gaza City. Speaking via video link from Deir al-Balah to journalists at the UN headquarters in New York, she said Palestinians are left with no choice but “leave or die.”
“Hundreds of thousands of battered, exhausted and terrified civilians were ordered to flee to an area already so overcrowded that even small animals must search for spaces to squeeze between to move around,” she explained, referring to Israel’s ultimatum to evacuate Gaza City.
The Israeli army launched its “Gideon Chariots 2” offensive on September 3, taking full control of Gaza City, a move that even drew criticism within Israel over the fate of captives and soldiers.
Cherevko stressed that urgent action is needed to halt the carnage and to open all crossings for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.
Despite this, Israel has blocked all crossings since March 2, preventing food, medicine, and essential supplies from entering Gaza.
A mechanism established by Israel and the United States on May 27 through the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Relief Foundation” has been rejected by the United Nations, with accusations that Israeli forces deliberately targeted civilians waiting for aid, killing and wounding thousands.
Even when aid is occasionally allowed in, it is insufficient to meet the needs of the starving population, with many trucks reportedly looted by gangs that local authorities say operate under Israeli protection.
(PC, AJA)
