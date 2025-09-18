Ghanaian Civil Society Calls to Cancel Israeli Film Festival
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Sep 2025 13:11
Civil society leaders, artists, and academics are calling for the cancellation of the Israeli Film Festival in Accra, denouncing it as propaganda amid the war on Gaza.
Nearly 400 prominent Ghanaians from across civil society have launched a campaign demanding the cancellation of the Israeli Film Festival scheduled for September 16-20, 2025, at Silverbird Cinema in Accra Mall.
The coalition, consisting of academics, artists, journalists, students, faith leaders, and labor activists, released a statement on Monday denouncing the festival as a "Zionist propaganda event" aimed at whitewashing what they described as genocide and apartheid.
"Ghana has always stood with the oppressed. We cannot remain silent while genocide is laundered through art and culture. Today, we stand with Palestine," the statement declared, invoking the nation’s legacy of anti-colonial solidarity.
Signatories include veteran Ghanaian journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr, former Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice Commissioner Justice Emile Short, filmmaker Nii Kwate Owoo, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, and Professor Dzodzi Tsikata.
Other notable supporters include trade unionist Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, artist Wanlov the Kubolor, and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, reflecting cross-sectoral backing.
Targeting sponsors, institutions
The campaign has placed sponsors and partners of the festival under heavy scrutiny. Companies such as Kempinski Hotel, Rolider, Sienna Services, SAF STL Amandi Foundation, and the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMac) have been criticized for their involvement. Activists singled out UniMac, calling its participation “a terrible abuse of public trust” for a public educational institution.
Organizers have outlined a strategy that includes peaceful picketing at Silverbird Cinema, targeted boycotts of sponsors, extensive awareness campaigns, and international coordination with Palestinian solidarity groups. They warn that if the festival proceeds, protests and boycotts will continue beyond the event itself.
The Ghanaian campaign aligns with a wider global trend in the cultural sector. In recent months, over 4,000 international film figures, including Hollywood actors Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Rooney Mara, have pledged to boycott Israeli film institutions over complicity in genocide and apartheid.
Ghana-'Israel' relations
In 1958, Ghana became the first African country to formally establish diplomatic ties with "Israel", shortly after independence. Although relations were severed in 1973 under pressure from the Organization of African Unity, they were restored in 1994, with Ghana and "Israel" gradually expanding cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, technology, and education.
Additionally, Christian Zionist movements have gained influence within Ghana’s vibrant Pentecostal and charismatic churches. These groups promote pilgrimage to the Holy Land and openly support "Israel," often framing their stance as fulfillment of biblical prophecy.
The Israeli Film Festival was initially promoted by the Israeli embassy in Accra as a cultural exchange meant to strengthen ties. Yet, activists argue that Ghana’s anti-imperialist legacy and solidarity with oppressed peoples outweigh any diplomatic considerations. They insist that allowing the festival would serve as "legitimisation of a racist, apartheid and genocidal regime."
"Cancel this festival. Ghana will not be used to legitimise genocide and apartheid," the coalition declared, underscoring the determination of Ghanaian civil society to resist what they view as cultural propaganda.
