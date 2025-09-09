Hamas Delegation Survives Israeli Assassination Attempt in Qatar
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Israeli Media & Agencies
Israeli airstrikes hit Doha, targeting Hamas negotiators as the group reaffirms its commitment to a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.
In a statement, the Israeli occupation military, in coordination with its internal security agency, Shin Bet, claimed to have carried out an airstrike on the Qatari capital, Doha, claiming to target the senior leadership of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.
Israeli Channel 12, citing military sources, reported that the strikes targeted members of the Hamas negotiating delegation while they were discussing the latest US-mediated proposal in Doha.
However, a senior Hamas source told Al Mayadeen that the movement’s negotiating delegation survived the Israeli attempt to assassinate them in Doha.
Palestinian Resistance Affairs expert Hani al-Dali told Al Mayadeen that Hamas staff were martyred in the Doha strike, while the senior leadership survived the attempt. He stressed that the assassination attempt failed despite Israeli-US coordination.
"The strike on Doha proves that the aim is for the talks to be part of the war effort in Gaza," al-Dali added.
Reuters correspondents confirmed hearing loud explosions in the Qatari capital, noting plumes of smoke rising over the Katara district.
This brazen Israeli strike on Hamas’ negotiating delegation in Doha exposes once again the pattern of aggression that has defined Israeli and American conduct, using violence at the very moment when talks for peace are on the table. Just as Washington and Tel Aviv undermined dialogue before they attacked Iran in June, they now repeat the same tactic against the Palestinian resistance, targeting representatives engaged in negotiations.
Far from seeking peace, such actions demonstrate a deliberate sabotage of negotiations and reveal that only Palestinians show a genuine commitment to ending the war, while the Israeli occupation regime and the US weaponize diplomacy as cover for escalation.
'US greenlit attack'
Israeli Channel 12 reported, citing an Israeli official, that US President Donald Trump gave the green light for the Israeli occupation to launch airstrikes on Hamas leadership in Qatar. The channel added that Washington maintains control over Qatari airspace, requiring “Israel” to coordinate with the US before carrying out such operations.
In an official statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as a “cowardly Israeli attack” targeting residential compounds in Doha where members of Hamas’ political bureau were residing. The ministry stressed that Qatar would not tolerate any act undermining its security and sovereignty.
Reuters reported that the US Embassy in Doha issued a directive advising American citizens to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement following the strikes.
Hamas reaffirms commitment to ceasefire proposals
The development comes as Hamas reiterated its commitment, alongside other Palestinian factions, to the ceasefire framework put forward by mediators on August 18.
In a statement, Hamas emphasized its openness to “any ideas or proposals” that would secure a permanent ceasefire, guarantee the full withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, ensure the unconditional entry of humanitarian aid, and achieve a genuine prisoner exchange through serious negotiations brokered by mediators.
US President Donald Trump announced Sunday evening on his Truth Social account that “the Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well.”
In his post, Trump wrote: “Everyone wants the hostages home. Everyone wants this war to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”
According to Israeli Channel 12, Trump conveyed a new proposal through his envoy Steve Witkoff, bypassing the usual mediators Qatar and Egypt. The reported plan includes the release of all Israeli captives, both living and deceased, on the first day of the deal in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences.
Hamas says received US proposal
The Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine, Hamas, confirmed Sunday evening that it has received new American ideas through mediators aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
In a statement, Hamas said it welcomes any real initiative that contributes to ending the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people.
Hamas expressed its readiness to immediately join negotiations to reach a comprehensive deal that would include:
The movement also demanded clear guarantees to ensure that "Israel" abides by any commitments, citing past agreements that were repudiated.
Hamas noted that it had already approved a mediator-brokered US proposal in Cairo on August 18, 2025, but "Israel" failed to respond and instead escalated its massacres and ethnic cleansing policy.
