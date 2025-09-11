IOF Aggression on Sanaa Civilian Facilities: 35 Killed, 131 Injured
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Sep 2025 17:55
The Yemeni Armed Forces have responded by intercepting hostile aircraft, forcing a swarm of them out.
Israeli occupation forces launched an aggression on Yemen on Wednesday, carrying out a series of airstrikes that targeted the capital Sanaa and extended to Al-Jawf Province.
According to the Yemeni Health Ministry's initial toll, 35 Yemenis were killed and 131 were injured in the aggression against civilians and civilian facilities.
In al-Jawf, Israeli warplanes struck the government complex in the Hazm district, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent.
Our correspondent also reported that the aggression on Sanaa targeted the health sector's medical station on Al-Sitteen Street, southwest of Sanaa, as well as the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense's Moral Guidance Department in the Tahrir neighborhood in the center of the capital.
He indicated that the attack on the Moral Guidance Department headquarters resulted in deaths and injuries and damaged a number of homes.
SABA also reported that the Israeli aggression targeted the building of the Central Bank of Yemen branch in Al-Hazm, Al-Jawf Governorate, resulting in injuries among the employees.
Meanwhile, a senior source revealed to Al Mayadeen that the aggression targeted the headquarters of two local Yemeni newspapers on Al-Tahrir Street in central Sanaa, killing and injuring dozens of journalists.
The aggression also led to casualties among passersby.
Israeli aggression won't go unanswered
As the aggression was unleashed, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated in a social media post that the Yemeni air defenses were engaging and intercepting Israeli aircraft conducting this aggression against their country, forcing them out of the airspace and failing their mission of targeting other provinces.
Saree detailed that a number of surface-to-air missiles were launched in the process.
In another post, Saree denied the Israeli occupation's allegations of targeting missile launchers, asserting that its raids targeted purely civilian targets, including the HQs of two local newspapers. He noted that several were martyred and injured among journalists, as well as civilians and passersby.
He emphasized that this "brutal aggression will not pass without a response and punishment."
An Israeli Air Force source told Israeli media that "the attack on Yemen involved more than 10 fighter jets, and more than 30 munitions were used against 15 sites."
On his part, the head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, declared that the Israeli aggression against Yemen has failed and vowed to retaliate. In remarks to the SABA news agency, al-Mashat emphasized that all Israelis "must stay alert, as retaliation is inevitable," affirming that the Israeli aggression allows Yemen to respond at full throttle.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry in Sanaa warned that the Israeli occupation "will pay a heavy price for its continued aggression against Yemen," noting that the attacks on civilians and civilian objects "constitute a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law."
The Ministry also praised the Air Defense Forces for intercepting the Israeli aircraft, reaffirming that the aggression "will only strengthen the resolve of Yemen and its people to support Palestine and reinforce their steadfast moral and historical stance in solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian people."
Furthermore, it condemned the international silence regarding the crimes of the Israeli entity in Yemen, Gaza, and other countries in the region.
'Israel', in true fashion, strikes civilian targets
Meanwhile, a high-level military source told Al Mayadeen that a swarm of Israeli warplanes, which had been en route to target several Yemeni provinces, was successfully thwarted.
Regarding the assault, the source specified that it had struck purely civilian targets, noting that the government complex in Al-Jawf is purely a civilian facility that serves the public with no military function whatsoever.
The source emphasized that attacking civilian facilities is a tactic that will not deter Yemen from fulfilling its role, adding that the occupation's strike on the government complex is clear proof of its incompetence and failure.
The source reported that the strikes had killed several civilians and left several others wounded but affirmed that these sacrifices would not deter their efforts to support Gaza and hold the Israeli entity accountable.
Despite the repeated Israeli assaults on Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces remain undeterred in launching operations against "Israel", most recently striking the Ramon airport and the area around the Dimona nuclear facility.
Yemen remains steadfast, operations against 'Israel' undeterred
On September 8, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they had executed a new military operation within the borders of occupied Palestine, making this their second offensive in a consecutive two-day period.
According to an official military statement, a trio of drones was deployed to strike Lydd Airport in Yafa, Ramon Airport in Um al-Rashrash, and a sensitive location in Dimona, with the statement confirming that the operation had successfully met all of its intended objectives.
Israeli Channel 14 confirmed that an explosion had taken place inside Ramon Airport as a direct result of a Yemeni drone strike, while eyewitnesses in the area reported hearing a powerful and significant blast.
On September 7, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their UAV unit conducted a major operation, striking multiple targets. They stated that their drones achieved a direct impact on Ramon Airport in the Negev, bringing air traffic to a halt, in addition to further attacks on various sites in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), Askalan, Isdud, and Yafa.
