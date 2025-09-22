Iranian Lawmakers Urge Review of Defense Doctrine, Nuclear Policy
By Al Mayadeen English
70 MPs in Iran have pressed national leaders to rethink defense priorities and the country’s nuclear stance as tensions rise over regional security challenges.
70 members of Iran’s parliament on Monday signed a letter to the Supreme National Security Council and the heads of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, urging a reassessment of the country’s defense doctrine and its stance on nuclear weapons.
In their letter, the MPs explained that Iran’s defense doctrine and stance on nuclear weapons were formulated at a time when the international community and Western powers were able to contain the actions and aggression of the Israeli entity.
In June, "Israel" launched a massive aggression on Iran, aiming to dismantle its missile capabilities and destroy its nuclear program, with support from the United States. Washington later intervened directly, striking three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow.
It is worth noting that Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and not intended to develop nuclear weapons.
The country’s defense doctrine, which rejects the pursuit of nuclear arms, is based on a fatwa issued by Iranian leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei explicitly banning the development and use of such weapons.
Iran to suspend IAEA cooperation
Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced on Saturday the suspension of its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution imposing sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.
The decision, made during a high-level council meeting, follows the E3's "politically motivated move" of reimposing nuclear sanctions on Tehran.
"Among other things, the ill-considered steps of three European countries were discussed [at the Supreme National Security Council meeting] and, despite the cooperation of the Foreign Ministry with the IAEA and projects to resolve this issue, the cooperation with the IAEA will be suspended due to the actions of those European countries," the statement read, as quoted by the state-run IRIB broadcaster.
Iranian lawmakers have repeatedly warned that any attempt to exploit pressure tactics will be met with a "harsher and more decisive" response than before.
European diplomats have alleged that Iran has yet to take the necessary steps to avert the return of sanctions, while Iranian officials insist the country can withstand renewed pressure.
A recent arrangement between Iran and the IAEA had given inspectors limited access to certain facilities damaged in earlier strikes, but full oversight was never restored.
No comments:
Post a Comment