Palestinian Flag Flies at French Town Halls Ahead of Macron UN Speech
By Al Mayadeen English
Town halls across France flew the Palestinian flag in defiance of government warnings, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s recognition of Palestine at the UN.
Nearly two dozen town halls across France flew the Palestinian flag on Monday, openly defying a government order to refrain from such displays. The move came hours before French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to announce the recognition of Palestine on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau had issued a directive last week instructing prefects, the top local officials, to prevent municipalities from raising the flag, citing the principle of political neutrality in public service. But several left-leaning mayors rejected the order, insisting on showing solidarity with Palestinians.
Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state follows a pledge he made earlier this year despite strong opposition from "Israel", The move aligns France with a growing number of European states that have formalized their support for Palestinian statehood in recent months.
“This evening, the president will announce at the UN the recognition of the State of Palestine,” said Johanna Rolland, the socialist mayor of Nantes, as the Palestinian flag was raised outside her city hall.
In Seine-Saint-Denis, a large Paris suburb, Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure attended a ceremony where the Palestinian flag was hoisted. He condemned the Interior Ministry’s ban and urged Macron to rescind it, calling the recognition of Palestine “a sign of solidarity and support for peace.”
At least 21 town halls across France raised the flag, according to the Interior Ministry, while several Paris suburbs projected symbols of peace, including doves and olive branches, alongside the flags of Palestine and "Israel."
Divisions in France over Palestine and 'Israel'
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot described the day as “historic for peace,” while cautioning against letting the moment fuel political division. The issue has highlighted deep divisions in French politics, with left-wing mayors embracing the recognition of Palestine and right-wing officials accusing them of undermining neutrality.
On Sunday night, Paris illuminated the Eiffel Tower with images of both Palestinian and Israeli flags, as well as peace symbols.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo emphasized that the recognition of Palestine was directly tied to the urgent need for a two-state solution to end decades of conflict.
“Paris reaffirms its commitment to peace, which more than ever requires a two-state solution,” Hidalgo said.
No comments:
Post a Comment