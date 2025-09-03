President Mnangagwa Attends Historic 80th Anniversary of Chinese WWII Victory
September 3, 2025
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is taking part in the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Tiananmen Square here.
The President is among 26 Heads of State and Government invited to the celebrations, which hold significance to both Zimbabwe and China.
Zimpapers Day Editor Nduduzo Tshuma is in Beijing, China and is giving us live updates of the celebrations.
China remains our principal ally: President
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s celebrations, President Mnangagwa said China remains Zimbabwe’s foremost ally stressing that the relations between the two states, rooted in solidarity dating back to the country’s liberation struggle, must be preserved and strengthened.
President Mnangagwa recalled his first visit to China when he led the first group of Zanla fighters for military training at the Nanjing Army Command College in Jiangsu in 1964.
During his visit here last year, the President visited the college as he reflected on Zimbabwe’s long and painful journey to self-determination.
“Our relations with the People’s Republic of China date back to the days of our struggle. These relations show that we have a cherished relationship. For some of you who were young, we were trained here.
“We were the first group of Zanla fighters to be trained here. Since that time, we have had a very close relationship with the People’s Republic of China, both on the political and economic levels. So, I am their military product,” President Mnangagwa said.
He noted that he was the only surviving member of the group of fighters he led to China. “I am saying this just to show that our relationship with the People’s Republic of China is quite historical; they supported our liberation struggle and we were the first trained cadres from Southern Rhodesia at the time. China is on the list of those countries we regard as our close friends.”
The President chronicled how, after training, he and the Crocodile Gang carried out sabotage, including blowing up a goods train in Fort Victoria, now Masvingo, which led to his arrest.
President Xi Urges Unity, Peaceful Development on Historic Victory Day
The Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945) was the first to break out and lasted the longest in the World Anti-Fascist War.
According to reports, in 14 years, 35 million Chinese were killed or wounded. Japan officially surrendered on September 2, 1945, by signing the Instrument of Surrender.
In 2014, China’s national legislature designated September 3, as Victory Day of its War of Resistance.
A year later, the country held its first-ever large-scale parade at the Tiananmen Square to mark the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his country’s commitment to peaceful development in the world.
“We will remain committed to the path of peaceful development and join hands with all peoples around the world in building a community with a shared future for humanity,” he said.
Reflecting on the victory against fascism, President Xi said with huge national sacrifice, the Chinese people made major contributions to saving human civilisation and safeguarding world peace.
President Xi, who is also the Communist Party of China (CPC) general secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said his country was unwavering in pursuing the cause of humanity and development will prevail
He called on the people of China to unite and work hard under the strong leadership of the CPC to build a strong country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation.
China showcase military might
CHINA on Wednesday showcased its latest military technology during its Victory Day (V-Day) parade here, displaying a wide range of advanced weaponry designed to strengthen its air, sea, and ground combat capabilities.
The parade, held at Tiananmen Square, not only commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression but also served as a strategic message of China’s growing military sophistication.
President Mnangagwa was part of the 26 invited Heads of State and one of two from Africa to take part in the celebrations.
Also attending the celebrations was Russian President Vladmir Putin, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong-un and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko among other leaders.
Part of the highlights was a formation of electronic countermeasure systems, with five types of equipment capable of aerial and space defence, cutting enemy communication networks, and disrupting digital operations.
The display underscored Beijing’s focus on cyber and information warfare in modern battlefields.
The Chinese army also introduced its anti-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, featuring an integrated missile-gun platform, high-energy laser weapons and high-power microwave technology. Officials described the trio as a “powerful shield” against drone incursions.
Air defence took centre stage with the HongQi-20, HongQi-19, and HongQi-29 missile systems, offering multi-layered protection with interception capabilities across long, medium, and short ranges. Complementing them were four types of carrier-based air defence equipment, designed to provide all-range protection for China’s growing naval fleet.
The Chinese army also rolled out its hypersonic anti-ship missile arsenal, including the YingJi-19, YingJi-17, YingJi-20 and YingJi-15.
These missiles, travelling at speeds that make interception difficult, signal China’s intent to counter maritime threats and project power across regional waters.
On the ground, a long-range artillery formation featuring the 191 box-shaped rocket launchers demonstrated China’s ability to deliver tactical support and battle-level strikes over extended distances.
The showcase also included the latest Type-100 tanks and Type-100 fighting vehicles, representing the next generation of ground assault capabilities for the Chinese military.
