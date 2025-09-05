South Sudan Denies Any Deal With 'Israel' to Resettle Palestinians
By Al Mayadeen English
South Sudan rejects claims of an agreement with "Israel" to resettle Palestinians to its territory.
South Sudanese authorities on Thursday categorically denied reports suggesting any agreement with "Israel" to resettle Palestinians on its territory.
Speaking at a press conference in Juba, Philip Jada Natana, Director General of Bilateral Relations in the South Sudanese government, claimed that while a memorandum of understanding was signed with "Israel", it is strictly focused on enhancing agricultural capabilities, investment opportunities, and mining projects.
He added, "There has been no discussion regarding the relocation or settlement of Palestinians in South Sudan."
Israeli media reports on alleged plans
Earlier, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Israeli authorities are in talks with South Sudan and other African countries as part of a broader plan to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to these nations.
According to the report, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs transferred one million shekels (approximately $290,000) to the organization IsraAID, which operates in South Sudan and is tasked with distributing aid in the targeted regions.
South Sudan’s previous denials
In August, the South Sudanese government had already issued a statement rejecting similar claims, calling them baseless. The clarification followed remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced that his government is exploring options with several countries to host Palestinians forced to leave the besieged enclave.
