Sudan’s Annual Inflation Rate Rises Again to 81% in August
After a two-year absence, traders return to Omdurman market, as prices have tripled and are still climbing.
September 14, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s annual inflation rate rose to 81% in August, marking a notable increase after a prolonged period of decline, according to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released on Sunday.
The rate stood at 78.39% in July. The rise marks a setback after a long period of disinflation from a peak of 422% in July 2021.
Inflation accelerated in both urban and rural areas, the CBS data showed. The urban rate climbed to 83.93% from 80.20% in July, while the rural rate jumped to 83.51% from 77.53%.
Price rises were most pronounced in the transportation, hospitality, and culture sectors. The heavy weighting of food and beverages in household budgets, accounting for over 52% of spending, makes consumers particularly vulnerable to price shocks.
The country’s ongoing conflict has crippled the economy, destroying jobs and livelihoods and causing the local currency to depreciate, leaving many Sudanese unable to cope with the soaring cost of living.
