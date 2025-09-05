Trump Ushers in ‘Department of War’; Pentagon Chief Says US ‘Going on Offense’
Friday, 05 September 2025 11:59 PM
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at changing the Pentagon’s name into the “Department of War,” with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth saying the country was assuming a more “offensive” global stance.
Trump signed the order on Friday, seeking to restore a name that the department used to assume from 1789 until 1947.
“It’s a much more appropriate name, especially in light of where the world is right now,” he said.
Trump dismissed the current title as “woke” – namely too politically correct and not reflective of the department’s actual function.
‘We’re just going to do it’
He also underplayed any congressional objection to the new name, saying, “We’re just going to do it.”
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who was standing beside Trump during the signing procedure, said, “We haven’t won a major war since” the department’s name changed from the “Department of War.”
“We’re going to go on offense, not just on defense,” he added.
Critics rapped Hegseth for sidestepping the United States numerous instances of heavily aggressive and overwhelmingly deadly and destructive military intervention across the world, particularly since the mid-20th century.
They cited the unprovoked onslaughts against Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq, besides noting Washington’s unstinting contribution to its regional proxies, including those sowing bloodshed and ruin across the West Asia region.
The Pentagon is seeking $3.5 billion to replenish weapons and military systems used to support the Israeli regime.
Experts remind that, besides leaving an unnecessary trail of death and devastation, the involvements have been followed by chaotic aftermaths leading to rampant sectarian violence, especially across the region.
Before signing the order, however, Trump said, "Restoring the name 'Department of War' will sharpen the focus of this Department on our national interest and signal to adversaries America's readiness to wage war to secure its interests."
As a means of trying to justify its uncalled-for global aggression, the US has been unverifiably accusing the targeted countries of hosting “terrorism,” “weapons of mass destruction,” and non-conventional weapons among other things.
No comments:
Post a Comment