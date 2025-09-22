U.N. Gathers Amid Its 80th Anniversary and a ‘Free Fall’
The wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan will hang over the annual gathering of the U.N.
By Farnaz Fassihi
New York Times
Farnaz Fassihi has covered the U.N. and the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders for 10 years through different administrations.
Sept. 21, 2025
When world leaders converge on New York City this week for the annual gathering of the United Nations General Assembly, the organization will be observing its 80th anniversary. But the mood is far from celebratory, as wars rage around the world, a budget crisis looms and questions abound about whether the U.N. is even relevant anymore.
Year after year, U.N. officials and world leaders use the annual gathering to put forth lofty ideas and offer elaborate road maps for change. But tangible progress remains stubbornly elusive.
Russia’s war against Ukraine is more than three years old. The Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza has been raging for nearly two years. And the world is still nowhere near achieving its goals on development or a solution for climate change. Even the United Nations’ global humanitarian aid work — one of the few areas where the organization has continued to excel and lead the world — is now threatened by budget cuts, donor apathy and staff reductions.
“We can actually say we are in an organization that is in sort of a free fall,” said Richard Gowan, the U.N. director for the International Crisis Group, adding that the coming week is not “going to offer us clear answers to all the U.N.’s problems, but it may give us a more acute sense exactly how difficult the situation is.”
Still, the annual meeting is a big stage. In addition to President Trump, more than 140 world leaders and senior officials and delegations from Russia, Ukraine, China, Iran, Syria, Israel and North Korea will convene in one place for what diplomats call the World Cup of diplomacy.
A road running near the coast line in Gaza is lined with vehicles and people.
It will happen against the backdrop of wars in Ukraine, Sudan and Gaza. Israel’s conduct in Gaza, and Palestinian suffering and starvation, are expected to be among the themes dominating this year’s gathering.
On Monday, the idea of Palestinian statehood will take center stage at a conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. There, France is expected to formally recognize Palestine as a state, joining most of the other U.N. member states that already do. Australia, Britain and Canada did so on Sunday, just ahead of the General Assembly.
But Israel and the United States oppose the move, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying it will only make Hamas “feel more emboldened.” He warned that a fresh push for Palestinian statehood could provoke an Israeli backlash.
Mr. Trump will also figure prominently at this year’s gathering, with a speaking slot early on Tuesday, the first day of speeches. He returns to the U.N. podium as he has been wielding power in unilateral fashion at home and abroad. His relationship with the United Nations has long been fraught, but he has not completely dismissed it.
“There are great hopes for it but it’s not being well run; to be honest, they are not doing the job,” Mr. Trump said in February of the international body. “They’ve got to get their act together.”
Diplomats and U.N. officials say they will be closely watching Mr. Trump’s address to the General Assembly for clues on how his administration intends to engage with the United Nations in the coming year. Mr. Trump has ordered a review of the United States’ interactions with the organization, slashed funding to many of its programs and withdrawn from multiple U.N. agencies as well as from the Paris Agreement on global warming.
Dorothy Shea, the acting U.S. ambassador to the U.N., told a reception she hosted for the General Assembly that “the United States approaches this session with a clear vision, rooted in three enduring priorities: peace, sovereignty and liberty.”
Secretary General António Guterres said last week at a news conference that he would be “delighted” to meet Mr. Trump. The two men have not met or spoken since Mr. Trump took office in January, despite several outreach attempts by Mr. Guterres, according to two diplomats and a senior U.N. official.
Seemingly appealing to Mr. Trump’s affinity for playing peacemaker, Mr. Guterres suggested the two leaders could work together in novel ways to resolve global conflicts. He said the United Nations possessed contacts, experience and expertise but had no mechanism to enforce pressure on countries or grant rewards.
The United States, however, “has carrots and sticks,” he said. “So in some situations, if you are able to combine the two, I think we can have a very effective way to make sure that some peace processes at least can lead to a successful result.”
The United Nations has repeatedly shown itself to be unable to stem conflict. That’s because conflict resolution and prevention is the work of the U.N. Security Council, where geopolitical divisions among world powers cripple its work.
This year, anxiety over the organization’s finances is also palpable. The United Nations is currently short on cash, because countries are delaying payment of their mandatory dues or not paying at all. Separately, it is also facing a budget crisis, which could prevent it from running its agencies and peacekeeping missions, after cuts from member states — especially from the United States, which has been the U.N.’s top donor.
Other big donors such as China, Japan and the European Union have so far not increased their financial contributions to compensate for the loss of the U.S. funding. Even China delayed its U.N. dues payment this year.
Robert A. Wood, a former deputy ambassador to the U.N. during the Biden administration, said that the budget crisis amounted to a “five-alarm fire for the U.N. We don’t know if a fire crew is coming to the rescue: It should be the United States, but it is causing some of the fire.”
Mr. Guterres has tried to pre-empt the looming crisis with a reform plan called UN80, which calls for streamlining administrative services, getting rid of duplication, cutting back on thousands of mandates and relocating some staff from expensive hubs like New York and Geneva.
The new proposed U.N. budget reflects an effort to preserve itself by shrinking. The aim is to reduce the overall U.N. budget for 2026 by some $500 million, which translates into a budget cut of about 15 percent and a 19 percent staff reduction, according to two senior U.N. officials who briefed reporters on background last week. The peacekeeping budget will see an 11.2 percent cut and a 13 percent reduction in positions, they added.
Mr. Guterres, however, in letters to member states and U.N. personnel, warned that the cuts won’t solve the immediate liquidity problem. Instead, he said, they are intended to better place the organization as it deals with multiple challenges.
On Friday, at an event recognizing the U.N.’s 80th anniversary, Mr. Guterres defended the organization’s legacy and its future, saying, “Let us celebrate not only what has been achieved — but what still lies ahead.”
Farnaz Fassihi is the United Nations bureau chief for The Times, leading coverage of the organization. She also covers Iran and has written about conflict in the Middle East for 15 years.
