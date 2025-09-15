Washington Backs Mali’s Junta to Fight Extremists
By Al Mayadeen English
Intelligence shared by Washington is reportedly aiding Malian forces as the Trump administration recalibrates policy toward the country’s military rulers.
The United States has stepped up intelligence-sharing with Mali’s authoritarian military rulers in recent months, according to a report in The Washington Post citing three current and former American officials familiar with the matter.
Officials said information provided by Washington has been used in military strikes carried out by Malian forces. The move reflects a broader shift under the Trump administration toward reengaging with the junta, which has faced international isolation since seizing power in 2021.
Both US and Malian officials reportedly noted that, under Trump, a “new rule book” is emerging in bilateral relations. Washington’s approach is still evolving, US officials claimed, as policymakers attempt to “balance counterterrorism priorities with longstanding concerns over Mali’s human rights record and the risk that sensitive intelligence could be passed to Russia.”
“Mali,” one of the US officials remarked, “is a highly imperfect partner.”
Malian junta arrests generals, French national over reported coup plot
In August, the Malian junta announced the arrest of two senior Malian army generals, a French national, and several other individuals accused of plotting to destabilize the country through an attempted coup, which was foiled.
At the time, Security Minister Gen. Daouda Aly Mohammedine made the statement on national television, saying the situation was “completely under control” and that an investigation had begun.
This comes amid ongoing political tensions and follows rumours in recent days about the detention of army officers. Authorities identified the French national as Yann Vezilier, accusing him of acting “on behalf of the French intelligence service,” coordinating with political leaders, civil society figures, and military personnel in Mali.
National television broadcast images of 11 people allegedly involved in the coup plot, which authorities say began on August 1. The group includes Gen. Abass Dembélé, former governor of the central Mopti region, who was dismissed in May after demanding an investigation into alleged civilian killings by the Malian army in Diafarabé. Also detained was Gen. Néma Sagara, known for her role in fighting militants in 2012.
Arrested generals’ backgrounds, recent tensions
Analysts say the move reflects the junta’s determination to prevent unrest from growing within the armed forces. “The military leaders are simply not willing to let those grievances build into something more, like a coup,” said Rida Lyammouri of the Morocco-based Policy Center for the New South. He described the arrests as part of a pattern of targeting critics, including journalists, civil society members, and political figures.
The political crisis unfolds against a backdrop of persistent insecurity in the Sahel region, where Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have long battled armed militants linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State. French troops were expelled from Mali in 2022, and the country continues to face intensified militant attacks.
Relations with France remain tense, and there has been no immediate comment from Paris regarding the arrest of Vezilier.
Continued security challenges for Malian junta
In June, junta leader Gen. Assimi Goïta extended his rule by five years, abandoning earlier promises to restore civilian governance by March 2024. This followed the May dissolution of political parties, further consolidating military control.
While the Malian junta maintains it is acting to protect national stability, critics argue that such arrests erode trust within the Malian army and increase political repression, leaving the country vulnerable to both internal unrest and external threats.
However, in July 2024, Mali's military junta lifted a previously imposed ban on political party activity in an attempt to deter civil unrest.
"By taking this deterrent measure, the government was able to contain all the threats of public disorder that hung over this major event," the Malian council of ministers stated.
