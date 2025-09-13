Yemen Ansarallah Carry Out Hypersonic Missile Strike on Israeli Military Positions
September 13, 2025
Ansarallah military spokesman, Yahya Saree. (Photo: video grab)
Ansarallah said they launched hypersonic missiles and drones at Israeli targets in Tel Aviv, Al-Naqab, and Eilat, vowing to continue operations until the Gaza assault and blockade end.
The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Saturday that they had carried out a new missile strike against what they described as sensitive Israeli sites, in retaliation for the ongoing war in Gaza and Israeli airstrikes on Yemen.
According to Ansarallah military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the operation involved a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile equipped with multiple warheads, which reportedly targeted positions in Yafa (Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area).
Saree said the strike “achieved its objectives,” forcing Israelis in nearby areas to seek shelter. Israeli authorities have not issued an immediate confirmation.
The Yemeni Armed Forces said the attack was a response to “genocide and starvation” in Gaza and to Israeli raids on Yemeni territory.
It vowed to continue operations in support of the Palestinian people, framing the launches as part of its commitment to stand with Gaza until hostilities end. The statement also praised the “steadfast Yemeni people” for backing efforts to aid Gaza despite bombardments, stressing that continued aggression would not deter Yemen from “perseverance and defiance.”
On Thursday, the Yemeni Armed Forces said they executed two major operations targeting sensitive Israeli military sites.
One strike involved a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile aimed at a target in the occupied al-Naqab region. In another, three drones were launched: two targeted Ramon Airport in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), while the third hit another military position in the Naqab.
Saree confirmed that both operations “successfully achieved their objectives,” claiming they forced millions of settlers into shelters.
Earlier that day, Israeli media claimed air defenses intercepted a drone from Yemen and explosions in Eilat after sirens warned of a UAV infiltration.
The Yemeni military has expanded its campaign, striking targets from Ben Gurion Airport to commercial ships bound for Israeli ports. Saree has repeatedly said that these operations will continue until Israel halts its assault on Gaza and lifts the blockade.
On September 9, Saree announced in a televised statement that Yemeni forces had launched a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads at what he called “sensitive targets around occupied al-Quds.” He said the strike was successful and again claimed it forced millions of settlers into shelters.
(PC, Al Mayadeen)
No comments:
Post a Comment