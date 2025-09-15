ZANU-PF Byo Province Resolves to Extend President Mnangagwa’s Term Beyond 2028
Online Reporter
September 11, 2025
Gibson Mhaka Zimpapers Politics Hub
ZANU-PF Bulawayo Province has unanimously resolved to support President Mnangagwa’s continued leadership beyond 2028, with all five District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) making it their top resolution.
This decision was announced by Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairperson, Cde Jabulani Sibanda, at a Provincial Central Committee (PCC) meeting held on Thursday to consolidate resolutions ahead of the party’s 22nd National People’s Conference in Mutare.
Cde Sibanda highlighted the remarkable unity among the province’s DCCs, noting that despite varying numbers of resolutions from each district, a singular message emerged as paramount.
“We have districts in various DCCs, from DCC One to DCC Five, in our provinces where we have been doing resolutions and looking at things we want the party to do,” he said.
He further emphasised the consensus, stating, “Although the number of your resolutions differed, they all said the same thing. But there’s one resolution that is very important to our party, one that became number one in all our DCCs.”
Cde Sibanda expressed immense pride in the consistent messaging from the grassroots structures, which he said pointed to a shared vision for the party and the nation.
“I’m very proud that in all the DCCs, your number one resolution is the same: that by 2030, the party, the Government, and all its institutions must recognise that the President must still be serving as the President of our country,” he said amid thunderous applause from party members.
He linked the decision to the party’s core belief in unified leadership, arguing that a single, strong leader is essential for a cohesive and successful organisation.
He further said effective delivery of the party’s revolutionary goals hinges on unity and a respected leadership.
“But for us to do that, we must be united. For us to do that effectively, we must know that we have a leader who was elected considering his experience, revolutionary attitude, and ability,” Cde Sibanda signaling the province’s firm stance to be presented at the national conference.
