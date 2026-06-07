Iran Delivers Crushing Warning to Aggressors: ‘Every New Crime Will Meet a Crushing Response'
Sunday, 07 June 2026 8:32 PM
Mohsen Rezaei, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution
Senior Iranian officials have warned that any violation of ceasefires or acts of aggression against the Axis of Resistance will be met with decisive and crushing responses, underscoring the Islamic Republic’s commitment to defending Lebanon, Palestine, and regional stability.
Mohsen Rezaei, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, a member of the Expediency Council, stated on Sunday that the Islamic Republic of Iran had issued repeated warnings against breaches of the ceasefire or aggression targeting Lebanon.
“Tonight, the aggressors received their response,” Rezaei said. “This response is a warning for them to cease their villainy; every new action will be met with a more crushing response and heavier costs.”
The remarks came following Iran's missile barrage on Israeli-occupied territories in response to continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of ceasefire agreements.
Iranian armed forces launched a barrage of missiles on Sunday night at Israeli-occupied territories in response to persistent Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of the ceasefire.
Echoing this firm stance, Ebrahim Azizi, a senior member of Iran’s Parliament and Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, highlighted the pattern of violations by Washington and the Zionist entity.
“The violation of the ceasefire by the U.S. in the Persian Gulf and the crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestine and Lebanon show that you only understand the language of power and force,” Azizi said.
“Therefore, the Resistance Front will also speak to you in the same language,” he stated.
The violation of the ceasefire by the U.S. in the Persian Gulf and the crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestine and Lebanon show that you only understand the language of power and force. Therefore, the Resistance Front will also speak to you in the same language.
Immediately after the retaliatory operation, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the central command of the Iranian armed forces, warned of more “crushing and remorseful blows” if the Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue.
In a statement, the central military command slammed the Zionist regime for systematically violating the ceasefire and escalating its aggression against the Lebanese people with direct American support and international silence.
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