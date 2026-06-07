Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on 1+1 with Youri Smouter, Discussing Current Affairs
Watch this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, hosted by Youri Smouter of 1+1.
To watch this episode in its entirety, just click on the following URL: 1+1 E392 Youri & Abayomi Azikiwe on current affairs in the UK, US, West Asia, Palestine, & CBS media
The program looks at current events from the recent developments in West Asia to Southern Africa.
Also, the impact of the collapse of socialism in Eastern Europe and Yugoslavia are examined.
In addition, the historic role of the People's Republic of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) are reviewed, among other issues.
This discussion took place on Friday June 5, 2026.
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