Ramat David Airbase, Origin of Israeli Attacks on Lebanon, Hit by Ballistic Missiles: IRGC
Sunday, 07 June 2026 11:11 PM
An Iranian missile flies in the sky over Israel, as seen from al-Khalil, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 7, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says that its Aerospace Force struck the Ramat David airbase with ballistic missiles, identifying the facility as the launchpad for Israeli aggression against southern Lebanon, including the bombing of Tyre, Nabatieh and Beirut’s southern suburbs.
In a statement released late Sunday, the IRGC said the operation was a direct response to the Zionist regime’s widespread crimes in Lebanon, which have resulted in the killing and mass displacement of civilians.
“In response to the extensive crime of the usurping Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, the killing and mass displacement of the oppressed people of Tyre, Nabatieh and other areas, including Dahiyeh Beirut, the Ramat David airbase, the origin of these aggressions, was targeted by ballistic missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the statement read.
The IRGC stressed that Iran’s acceptance of the April 8 ceasefire was conditional on a halt to hostilities on all fronts.
“But as always, the US and the Zionist regime failed to honour their commitments. They continued aggression and crimes in Lebanon and repeatedly violated the ceasefire by attacking Iranian shores and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean.”
Iranian armed forces launched a missile barrage at Israeli-occupied territories on Sunday, responding to persistent Israeli attacks on Lebanon in breach of the ceasefire.
The IRGC described the overnight missile strike as a “warning”.
“If the aggressions are repeated, the response will be broader and will encompass all American‑Zionist targets in the region.”
Despite a fragile Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire between Iran and the US since early April, Israel has continued its violations by attacking Lebanon, prompting Tehran to take action.
On Sunday, Israeli warplanes bombed residential areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, killing at least two people and wounding 20 others.
The regime has also used internationally banned phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon, causing severe burns and environmental damage.
According to Lebanese health authorities, more than 3,610 people have been martyred and over 11,070 wounded since early March, with over 1.6 million displaced.
Iran has repeatedly stated that any ceasefire must be comprehensive and include an immediate halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
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