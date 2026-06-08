Israeli Regime Launches Renewed Attacks on Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli military aircraft launched an aggression on western and central Iran early Monday, with explosions reported in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Karaj.
The Israeli military command said its military aircraft launched attacks on western and central Iran early on Monday morning. Hours later, sirens sounded across occupied Palestinian territories, amid a missile attack.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps confirmed that Iranian soil was targeted by Israeli aggression, saying that the Israeli regime utilized air-launched ballistic missiles to attack Iran from outside its airspace.
This comes as sounds of several explosions were heard in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Karaj. According to Israeli Channel 12, the Tehran Mehrabad International Airport was also bombed in the wave of strikes.
Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Baghdad reported that an explosion of unknown origin was heard across the Iraqi capital.
After the wave of Israeli attacks concluded, Israeli media outlets reported that alert levels had been raised in Tel Aviv and southern areas in anticipation of a possible counterattack.
This followed an Iranian response to Israeli aggression in Lebanon and piracy near the Strait of Hormuz.
Missile fired back at Israeli targets
At 5:56 am (local time), sirens sounded in central Israeli occupied territories, amid what the Israeli military command said was a missile attack from Yemen.
Netanyahu breaks his promise to Trump?
Following the Iranian strikes that targeted the Ramat David Airbase in northern occupied Palestine, United States President Donald Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, ordering him not to respond to Iranian retaliation. This was widely reported in both Western and Israeli media outlets.
"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump told Axios.
While Trump publicly called for de-escalation, statements from the Israeli occupation's military leadership pointed in a different direction. According to Israeli media, Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the military is prepared to launch a forceful attack "as soon as the order is given."
The statements suggest that while Washington is seeking to avoid confrontation with Iran, the Israeli military establishment is actively preparing for aggressive actions.
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