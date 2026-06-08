Iran Retaliates Against IOF Aggression on Beirut with Missile Salvos
By Al Mayadeen English
7 Jun 2026 23:03
Air raid sirens sounded across northern areas, explosions were reported near multiple locations, and flights at Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily halted.
Iran launched missiles today toward the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the Israeli attack on Beirut’s Southern Suburb.
Earlier on Sunday, Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building in the Mrjayeh–Tahwitat al-Ghadir area of Beirut's Southern Suburb, killing two citizens and injuring 20 others, including 8 women and children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz announced the strikes as they were underway.
Air raid sirens sounded across Haifa, al-Jalil, and the occupied Golan Heights, as well as dozens of other areas in the occupied north, following the detection of missile launches from Iran.
Iranian state television announced the launch of several waves of Iranian missiles toward targets in the occupied territories.
Israeli media reports said loud explosions were heard in the north as the missiles or their shrapnel made impact.
Meanwhile, Israeli Kan broadcaster reported damage in northern areas, coinciding with missile launches from Iran and the opening of shelters.
Preliminary reports by Israeli outlets also indicated that a missile struck near Kfar Yehoshua, southeast of Haifa, although details regarding damage or casualties were not immediately available.
Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was suspended and bomb shelters across "Israel" were opened after the missile launches from Iran were detected.
IRGC says Ramat David Airbase attacked
Shortly after the launches, the IRGC announced that the Ramat David Airbase was targeted by its ballistic missiles. According to the IRGC, the strike was carried out in response to the extensive Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, as well as the killing and displacement of civilians in the regions of Tyre, Nabatieh, and other areas, including Beirut's Southern Suburb.
"Our acceptance of a ceasefire had been contingent on a complete cessation of hostilities across all fronts," the IRGC stressed.
In a statement, the IRGC's Public Relations Department announced that the Aerospace Force had launched ballistic missiles targeting the Ramat David airbase, which it described as the origin of attacks against Lebanon.
'We have fulfilled our promise'
Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, said the operation fulfilled a previously stated commitment, declaring, "We have fulfilled our promise."
The IRGC stated that the operation was intended solely as a warning, adding that any repetition of such actions would be met with a broader response that would encompass all American and Israeli targets across the region.
The statement further said that Iran's acceptance of a ceasefire on April 8 was conditional upon a halt to hostilities on all fronts. However, it said that the United States and "Israel" failed to uphold their commitments, arguing that attacks and military operations in Lebanon continued and that repeated actions against Iranian coasts and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean constituted violations of the ceasefire.
'Israel crossed all red lines in Lebanon': Khatam HQ
The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that the Israeli regime, through its repeated violations of the ceasefire, continues to escalate its actions against the Lebanese people on a daily basis, with the backing and support of the United States and amid the silence of international institutions.
He stated that "Israel" is committing war crimes through the use of prohibited weapons, including phosphorus bombs, adding that despite previous warnings from the Islamic Republic of Iran, "the Israeli regime crossed all red lines by intensifying its attacks in southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut's Southern Suburb."
The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that the Israeli regime, through its repeated violations of the ceasefire, continues to escalate its actions against the Lebanese people on a daily basis, with the backing and support of the United States and
The spokesperson said Iran had previously warned that it would strike targets in the occupied territories following attacks on Beirut's Southern Suburb.
He further warned that the Israeli military must halt its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Southern Suburb of Beirut, stating that any further escalation or retaliation against Iranian actions would be met with more severe and devastating strikes.
According to the Iranian spokesperson, such a scenario would trigger destructive attacks against "Israel" and its protectors.
'Tonight, the aggressors received their response.'
On his part, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, said the Islamic Republic had repeatedly warned that it would not tolerate violations of the ceasefire or acts of aggression against Lebanon.
Speaking after the latest developments, Rezaei stressed that those responsible had already faced consequences, declaring, “Tonight, the aggressors received their response.”
He described the response as a warning intended to deter further action, adding that any additional attacks would be met by a stronger reaction and greater costs.
Rezaei said Iran remains committed to its stated position that continued violations of ceasefire arrangements and military actions against Lebanon would provoke an escalating response.
Iranian lawmaker says Axis of Resistance will respond with full force
A senior Iranian lawmaker on Sunday accused the United States and "Israel" of violating regional stability and committing crimes against Palestinians and Lebanese people, warning that the Axis of Resistance would respond in kind.
Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, said Washington's violation of a ceasefire in the Gulf and "Israel's" actions in Palestine and Lebanon demonstrated that the two sides “understand only the language of force.”
“The United States’ violation of the ceasefire in the Persian Gulf and the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestine and beloved Lebanon show that you understand only the language of force,” Azizi stressed.
“Therefore, the Resistance Front will address you in the same language,” he declared.
Ceasefire framework
The Israeli strike on Beirut's Southern Suburb follows a June 2–3 trilateral meeting in Washington between US, Lebanese, and Israeli representatives.
The US State Department published a joint statement on June 4 outlining a framework aimed at a ceasefire and border security arrangements, under which the Lebanese government and the Israeli occupation agreed in principle to a ceasefire arrangement.
The agreement has faced widespread rejection across Lebanese sects, political parties, and officials. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has continued its operations against Israeli occupation forces in retaliation for ongoing Israeli attacks.
Iran's response warning
Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly linked developments in Lebanon to the ceasefire agreement in Iran, insisting that the ceasefire deal includes all fronts, specifically Lebanon, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemning violations of the ceasefire in Beirut as acts of aggression.
Araghchi said Iran had informed all parties that "if they attack Beirut, we will not tolerate it," adding that the course of the conflict would ultimately be determined by the Resistance's ability to respond.
He also reiterated Tehran's position that Iran had been fully prepared to strike "Israel" if Beirut and its Southern Suburb had come under attack, referring to recent Israeli threats against the area issued on June 1.
Following the June 1 threats against Dahieh, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said US President Donald Trump's claim that he had prevented Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from launching an attack on Beirut amounted to an acknowledgment of Washington's direct role in the ongoing aggression.
For his part, Mohsen Rezaei, military advisor to Iran's Leader, warned "Israel" against taking any action targeting Beirut's Southern Suburb, asserting that missile forces were prepared to carry out a broader deterrent response if necessary.
Following the latest threats against Dahieh, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said US President Donald Trump's claim that he had prevented Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from launching an attack on Beirut amounted to an acknowledgment of Washington's direct role in the ongoing aggression.
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