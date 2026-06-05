19.5 Million Sudanese Face Acute Food Insecurity as Famine Risk Grows in 14 Areas
5 June 2026
The first food supplies for Sudan's Darfur region cross the Adre border from Chad, after Sudanese authorities reopened the crossing following a six-month closure, on August 21, 2024, WFP photo.
June 5, Khartoum — The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warned on Thursday that 19.5 million people in Sudan — representing 41% of the population — are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, with conditions expected to worsen through early 2027.
The IPC, an international hunger monitoring body supported by the United Nations, said in a report covering February 2026 to January 2027 that 135,000 people are in catastrophic food conditions classified as Phase 5 — the highest level — while more than five million face a food emergency and 14.3 million are in acute food crisis. The number in Phase 5 is expected to rise to approximately 200,000 during the lean season, which coincides with the rainy season from June to October.
The report identified 14 areas in North Darfur, South Darfur, and South Kordofan as facing a risk of famine if fighting intensifies and restrictions on humanitarian aid, goods, and population movement continue. The areas at risk include Al-Tinah, Ambro, Kornoi, El Fasher, and IDP camps in Al-Tinah, Tawila, and Ambro in North Darfur, as well as Dilling, Kadugli, Al-Buram, and surrounding IDP camps in South Kordofan, and Bileil locality in South Darfur. Seven of these areas have been newly added to the famine-risk list.
Children hit hardest
Acute malnutrition rates have exceeded famine thresholds in parts of North Darfur. The Ambro locality recorded a global acute malnutrition rate of 52.9% among children under five, with severe acute malnutrition at 18.1%. Kornoi recorded a global acute malnutrition rate of 34%, with severe malnutrition at 7.8%, while Al-Tinah registered 19.7% overall with pockets recording even higher levels.
Approximately 825,000 children under five are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition in 2026 — a 7% increase over 2025 and a 25% rise compared to pre-war averages between 2021 and 2023. More than 98,500 children received treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the first three months of 2026 alone.
The report attributed the deepening crisis to the ongoing armed conflict, the expanding use of drones, mass displacement, rising food prices, declining agricultural production, and restricted humanitarian access.
Crop shortfalls
National cereal production last year stood at approximately 5.2 million tonnes — 22% lower than the previous season and 19% below the five-year average. Sorghum production fell to four million tonnes and millet to around 768,000 tonnes, according to FAO figures. The IPC warned that conflict and displacement have reduced cultivated areas, raised input costs, and weakened farmer incentives through lower crop prices.
FAO warned on 23 May that up to 40% of the coming agricultural season’s harvest could be lost without immediate large-scale intervention. The report noted some recovery indicators in irrigated agricultural systems in Gezira, Gedaref, Sennar, and Blue Nile states, but said significant challenges persist, with farm-level production in conflict-affected areas continuing to be disrupted by attacks, looting, land burning, and other violence targeting civilians and agricultural assets.
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