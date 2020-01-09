Ethiopia,Guinea Reach Agreement to Embark Partnership as Abiy Visited the Country
Borkena
January 8, 2020
In the morning of Ethiopian Christmas on January 7, 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hosted lunch in Unity Park, a project that was unveiled in 2019 to revamp tourism in the country, to a few hundreds of needy and vulnerable ones.
In the afternoon he headed to the Guinea Republic, in West Africa, for a one day official working visit. The Office of the Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that “The visit will contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries.”
Upon arrival in the country, he was received by Guinea’s President Alpha Conde. The latter made an official visit to Ethiopia in 2019.
It was then that the two countries reached an agreement to cooperate in the areas of education, health, financial management, agriculture and culture, and tourism.
Abiy Ahmed has signed an agreement yesterday with the president of Guinea “to activate the partnership in the areas of agriculture, tourism, mining, and energy,” his office announced on Wednesday.
He also seized the opportunity of his visit to Guinea to meet with business people from Nigeria to discuss investment opportunities in Ethiopia.
On Wednesday, Abiy wrapped up his visit to Guinea and headed to Equatorial Guinea where he was welcomed by the country’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. He is expected to hold a talk with the president regarding partnership agreements signed in Addis Ababa in 2019.
