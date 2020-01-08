LESOTHO NGOS FIGHT BACK AFTER PM SUSPENDS POLICE COMMISSIONER
Lesotho's Prime Minister Tom Thabane. Picture: Facebook.
Nthakoana Ngatane
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho NGOs have rubbished Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s reasons for suspending the police commissioner, instead they are calling on him to answer to the usage of his cellphone in the killing of his wife.
Thabane has been silent since police commissioner Holomo Molibeli filed court papers challenging his suspension.
The papers include a letter that said Thabane’s mobile was called from a number at the crime scene where his wife was shot and killed in 2017.
The Lesotho Council of NGOs said Thabane had interfered at security agencies, especially because laws don't give him the power to suspend the commissioner.
The letter suspending the police commissioner said he had failed to curb police brutality.
But the executive director of the Lesotho Council of NGOs Seabata Motsamai, said the prime minister was clutching at straws.
“In our analysis, there is something behind this. Those issues are opera rational issues managed by the minister of police not the prime minister.”
Motsamai added the NGOs believe that Thabane was trying to delay answering how his mobile was called by a number traced to the place and time where his wife was killed.
“We are requesting that the prime minister should clear his name.”
The NGOs said they would wait for Thabane’s coalition government to acknowledge receipt of their demands.
Meanwhile, the high court is expected to decide on the commissioner's suspension challenge.
